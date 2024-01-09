Tuesday, January 9, 2024
HomeNews ReportsNo promotion in Mulayam's govt, daughter tortured by a 'particular community': How Judge who...
FeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

No promotion in Mulayam’s govt, daughter tortured by a ‘particular community’: How Judge who opened the lock of Ram Janmbhoomi site was ‘punished’

Madhu, the daughter of Justice Krishna Mohan Pandey, said her father spent 3-4 months studying everything from gazetteers to old evidence. After gathering all the evidence, he found no reason why the site locks were kept closed. On 1st February 1986, he gave his historic decision and allowed Hindus to worship at the Ram Janmabhoomi site.

OpIndia Staff
Justice Krishna Mohan Pandey
Justice Krishna Mohan Pandey allowed Hindu devotees to worship at disputed site in February 1986 (Image: Hindi OpIndia)
15

The Bhavya Ram Mandir constructed in Ayodhya has the sacrifices and struggles of many people. One such person is Justice Krishna Mohan Pandey, who allowed Hindus to worship at the disputed structure. The turmoil that his life took following the decision is unimaginable. After he allowed Hindus to worship at the disputed structure, the Judge started receiving threats from Pakistan. He faced injustice in India as well. The state government at that time, under Mulayam Singh Yadav, halted his promotion. He had to approach the Court to get a promotion. Furthermore, his daughter was harassed by members of a particular community in class, which is rarely mentioned.

Justice Krishna Mohan Pandey allowed Hindus to worship at the disputed site on 1st February 1986. The judgment holds an important place in the events that led to the construction of the Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. As per the Hindustan report, Madhu Pandey, daughter of Justice Pandey, said that her father was against the pending cases, so he gave a direct verdict in the case. There was no pressure on him to give a verdict favouring Hindus. When he was appointed as the District Judge of Ayodhya (then Faizabad), the 40-year-old Ram Mandir case was among the old pending cases he prioritised.

Madhu said her father spent 3-4 months studying everything from gazetteers to old evidence. After gathering all the evidence, he found no reason why the site locks were kept closed. On 1st February 1986, he gave his historic decision and allowed Hindus to worship at the site. Neither the High Court nor the Supreme Court overturned the decision. However, his decision agitated the then-state government.

The state government halted Justice Pandey’s promotion. His daughter also faced harassment during her time at KGMC, where she was studying medicine. When the class learned that her father gave judgment to open the lock and allow Hindus to worship there, she was harassed by members of a particular community. The situation became so tense that she had to skip several exams.

Justice Pandey’s nephew Sujit Pandey recalled how his uncle spent 8-hours a day researching for that one case. This went on for around six months. However, he did not tell anyone which case he was working on. Sujit Pandey said an astrologer, Professor Kunne, had told his uncle that he would be transferred to a small district and should not refuse it as he would gain fame after the transfer. When Justice Pandey was transferred to Fiazabad and the Ayodhya case came before him, he understood that this was the case. He worked day and night to deliver the verdict.

A monkey sat listening to the decision

In his autobiography “Voice of Conscience” written in 1991, Justice Pandey wrote, “On the date of the order when orders for opening locks was passed a Black Monkey was sitting for the whole day on the roof of the Court Room in which hearing was going on, holding the flag-post. Thousands of people from Faizabad and Ayodhya who were present to hear the Court’s final orders offered him groundnuts and various fruits. Strangely, the said Monkey did not touch any of the offerings and left the place when the final order was passed at 4.40 pm. The District Magistrate and SSP escorted me to my bungalow. The said Monkey was present in the verandah of my bungalow. I was surprised to see him. I just saluted him, treating him to be some Divine Power.

Mulayam’s government stopped the promotion

Following the decision, when the list of judges was sent by the High Court to the Central Government by Mulayam Singh Yadav-led Uttar Pradesh government, a note was left by the Chief Minister with Krishna Mohan Pandey’s name. The note read, “Pandey Ji is a resolved, honest, and hardworking judge. Yet, by ordering the opening of Ram Janmabhoomi’s lock in 1986, he created a situation of communal tension, so I do not recommend his name.” Because of this note, KM Pandey could not get a promotion even after being nominated.

Later, on 13th January 1990, the then-general secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad Advocates Association, Harishankar Jain, filed a petition in Allahabad High Court. Only Justice Pandey was promoted to the High Court. Reports suggest that the petition demanded Justice Pandey’s promotion, saying that the UP Government had sent 15 names to the centre, including the note above written by the chief minister. The Chief Justice of India approved seven names, including Justice Pandey’s. However, the central ministerial council approved the appointment of only six names out of seven that were approved by CJI and held back Justice Pandey’s name. Later, Junior Judge RK Agarwal was promoted to the High Court.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘The guarantees have become a huge financial burden’: Karnataka CM’s economic advisor admits ‘freebies’ are weighing down the govt treasury

OpIndia Staff -

Bullet in head, saying Ram-Ram even while unconscious: Karsevak Ram Bahadur Verma’s son shares how Mulayam Singh Yadav made him orphan

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Illegally constructed mazar on Delhi’s Azadpur flyover, against which residents have been protesting for over two years, removed

OpIndia Staff -

While Congress berates Gautam Adani, his conglomerate to invest ₹42700 crore in Tamil Nadu run by I.N.D.I. Alliance partner DMK

ANI -

Sitaram Yechury refuses to acknowledge atrocities on Uyghur Muslims, defends lack of free speech in China, had earlier praised dictators Xi Jinping and Nicolae...

OpIndia Staff -

39-year-old Suchana Seth from Bengaluru, among top ‘100 brilliant women in AI’, arrested by Goa Police for killing her 4-year-old son in hotel room

OpIndia Staff -

Maldives’s tourism industry condemns derogatory comments towards PM Modi and Indians, calls India a close ally who has always helped

OpIndia Staff -

‘People are pointing fingers at my character, but I believe in Shri Ram’: says Shabnam Shaikh, the Muslim girl who is walking from Mumbai...

OpIndia Staff -

Sex tapes of Monica Lewinsky-fame Bill Clinton, King Charles’ brother Prince Andrew, and Virgin Group’s Richard Branson: Latest allegations in Epstein scandal

OpIndia Staff -

Jharkhand: Temple vandalised, statues of Lord Ram and Hanuman broken in Ranchi, BJP alleges conspiracy to disturb atmosphere before Ram Mandir inauguration

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com