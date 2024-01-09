Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Illegally constructed mazar on Delhi’s Azadpur flyover, against which residents have been protesting for over two years, removed

It should be noted that in 2021, OpIndia extensively reported about this particular illegal Mazar constructed on a flyover in Delhi's Azadpur, causing major traffic jams and inconveniences for commuters.

Illegally constructed mazar on Delhi's Azadpur flyover demolished (Source: X user @sagarmalik1985)
On January 9, Tuesday, several social media users took to X to post a video from the Azadpur flyover in Delhi with claims that the Mazar that had been constructed on the flyover had been removed. It may be noted that this is the same Mazar against which residents had been complaining for over two years. Now, according to these social media users, this alleged illegal construction has been demolished by the administration.

Popular X user @ajaychauhan41 shared a small video from the Azadpur flyover. The Mazar which once stood encroaching the road seems to not be there anymore.

Another social media user @sagarmalik1985 also shared the same news on X.

After the video went viral, many social media users rejoiced, calling it the consequence of the residents’ commitment to raising their voices against the illegal structure and pressuring the authorities to take action.

Notably, for the last few days, several users have been tagging Vinai Kumar Saxena, the LG of Delhi and urging him to take action against this illegal construction. It began after the Delhi LG on January 5, took to X to share a video and wrote, “The ancient Jhandewalan Mandir on Rani Jhansi Marg has voluntarily brought down its gate beside the foot over bridge, on my request. This exemplary exercise will ensure safer pedestrian movement & reduce traffic jams on this important arterial connecting North & South Delhi.”

Following this, several netizens encouraged Saxena to take the same action against the Mazar on the Azadpur flyover. They reminded the Delhi LG that this has been an impending issue, and despite residents and commuters protesting the illegal structure, no action has been taken by the administration.

Delhi cop bullies residents for protesting against mazar built on Azadpur flyover, cleric claims it was built even before the flyover existed

In fact, on August 2, 2021, O News published a video from the Azadpur flyover in Delhi where SHO Adarsh Nagar was seen bullying a Hindu man for raising his voice against this mazar on the flyover. When he was questioned on his authority, the police officer also threatened the man with legal action. The Hindu man was later grabbed by the Police and taken away in a van.

Sikandar, who managed the mazar, claimed that this mazar was built before 1950, and his grandfather and father also managed the mazar. He added that there is a mazar under the flyover with the grave of a Pir baba, and the one that is above the flyover was built later around 1982-83. When that reporter told him that the flyover didn’t exist in 1982, he said that it was built when the construction of the flyover had started, which according to him had started in 1982. 

It may be noted that while Sikandar claimed that the mazar was built on the flyover around 1982-83, the fact is that the flyover was opened to traffic only in 2009. And the construction for the flyover didn’t start in 1982 as he had claimed. The flyover was built to ease traffic movement during the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

