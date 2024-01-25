On 24th January, a video of two female cops dragging a female student associated with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) by pulling her hair went viral on social media. The incident took place during a protest in Rajendra Nagar Mandal of district RangaReddy in Telangana.

A disturbing incident occurred in Telangana, where a prominent woman leader of @ABVPTelangana was forcibly dragged by hair by @TelanganaPolice. This act of cruelty towards a woman who is actively working for students' rights is deeply disheartening. The incident highlights the… pic.twitter.com/wsSvDW2T0G — Matam Mayurnath (@Mayurmatam) January 24, 2024

Students of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) have been protesting against the state government’s decision to allocate 100 acres of university land for the construction of the new High Court Complex. ABVP had called for a protest in support of the students on Wednesday, January 24. Local police took 20 protesters under preventive custody to curb the protests.

Reports suggest that during the protest, two female cops, riding a scooter, chased down a female activist of ABVP. During the chase, the pillion-riding cop got hold of the student activist’s hair, after which the student fell on the road.

Opposition leaders have demanded strict action against the female cop. Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state president, G Krishan Reddy, wrote on X, “Strongly condemn the inhumane actions perpetrated by negligent police officials. This incident in Hyderabad reflects the Congress’ autocratic rule and is highly condemnable. Urgent and decisive measures must be taken against those responsible for this objectionable behaviour towards the protesting student leaders.”

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Kavitha Kalvakuntla said, “The recent incident involving Telangana police is deeply concerning and unacceptable. Dragging a peaceful student protester and unleashing abrasive behaviour on the protestor raises serious questions about the need for such aggressive tactics by the police. This arrogant behaviour demands an unconditional apology from the Telangana Police. Urging the Human Rights Commission to take swift, strict action against those involved. This behaviour cannot become a norm and must be condemned by all alike.”

BJP State Vice President Vishnu Vardhan Reddy said, “A female ABVP worker who was protesting against Telangana’s Congress government is dragged by the hair by police. Is this your Mohabbat ki dukan, Mr Rahul Gandhi? I demand strict action against the culprits & request the Ministry of WCD to interfere.”

Rajendra Nagar Police Inspector said in a statement that the female cop “accidentally” held a protester by her hair when she was trying to run towards the road where the protest was happening. He said, “Today, a protest was held at PJTSAU where ABVP members also participated. We had taken around 20 protesters under preventive custody. Some protesters were running towards the road during which an incident happened where a woman constable by mistake held a protester by her hair, following which she fell (on the ground)”.

He further added that both a female cop and student activist associated with ABVP reached the police station, where the cop admitted her mistake. “They both reached the police station, where the female cop stated that it was by mistake, and the girl accepted that it was not personal. The girl filed no complaint,” he said.