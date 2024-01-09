On Tuesday (9th January), the Vadodara Centre of Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) extended an invitation to controversial mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik as a speaker for its upcoming event. Taking to its official X account, the IGNCA made this announcement. The event is slated to take place on 17th January at Ravi Varma Studio in Laxmi Vilas Palace compound, Vadodara.

The post, which was later deleted after outrage, read, “Regional Centre Vadodara invites you to a talk by the renowned mythologist, author, and speaker Devdutt Pattanaik at Ravi Varma Studio, Laxmi Vilas Palace compound, on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at 5 p.m…”

As per the invite shared in the post, later deleted, Pattanaik was slated to deliver a talk on the subject – Exploring the stories of Ramayana in the works of Raja Ravi Varma. Although the post has been deleted, there is a shroud on details of the event as reportedly the invitation to Pattanaik has been cancelled after outrage.

(IGNCA’s post which was later deleted shared the invitation letter extended to controversial Mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik)

It is important to note that IGNCA is an Autonomous Trust under the Ministry of Culture.

However, the invitation to controversial mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik led to a massive outrage. Netizens started sharing screenshots of his vile, abusive, and sexually derogatory tweets against women.

Initial, the popular Twitter user Shashank Jha, while responding to invite to Devdutt Pattanaik, wrote, “Shocking to see that this anti-Hindu Devdutt Pattanaik has been invited to speak on Shri Ram by the Ministry of Culture. Dear Kishan Reddy: kindly look into this asap and take action.”

Shocking to see that this anti-Hindu Devdutt Pattanaik has been invited to speak on Shri Ram by @MinOfCultureGoI.



Dear @kishanreddybjp: kindly look into this asap and take action. — Shashank Shekhar Jha (@shashank_ssj) January 9, 2024

He, however, thanked the Minister when the post was deleted.

Updates:@ignca_delhi has deleted their post of inviting @devduttmyth to speak on Shri Ram.



Thanks @kishanreddybjp ji & @MinOfCultureGoI.



Jai Shri Ram 🙏 pic.twitter.com/cYqSVrVs63 — Shashank Shekhar Jha (@shashank_ssj) January 9, 2024

Sharing controversial claims and tweets of Devdutt Pattanaik, Hindu post wrote, “Why is IGNCA inviting this abusive man Devdutt Pattanaik who is a known distorian who has hurt millions through his perverted interpretations of Dharma and our itihaas, and is also facing legal action for spreading canards like ‘Dalits are not allowed in Jagannath Puri’?”

Why is @ignca_delhi inviting this abusive man Devdutt Pattanaik who is a known distorian who has hurt millions through his perverted interpretations of Dharma and our itihaas, and is also facing legal action for spreading canards like 'Dalits are not allowed in Jaggannath Puri'?… pic.twitter.com/aAJAc73Klq — HinduPost (@hindupost) January 9, 2024

Hindu Post added, “Casteist slurs, abusive jibes, sexist rants – this is how Pattanaik responds whenever his views are critiqued and challenged. Some of his gems are posted as screenshots.”

@M_Lekhi @MLekhiOffice @MinOfCultureGoI @AmitShah I seriously hope you will not offer such a prestigious platform to an uncouth misogynist and sexist like Devdutt Pattanaikhttps://t.co/HigvPnur2K — Shaktimaan 🇮🇳🇮🇱 (@Shaktimaan_7) January 9, 2024

Another user wrote, “I seriously hope you will not offer such a prestigious platform to an uncouth misogynist and sexist like Devdutt Pattanaik” along with tagging several Union Ministers in the post.

Responding to the IGNCA post which was later deleted, Hindu Rights activist and popular X user, Shefali Vaidya wrote, “Seriously? What’s wrong with IGNCA, Min of Culture, Kishan Reddy? inviting perverted, abusive, illiterate folks like Devdutt for a talk? Waste of taxpayers’ money! Who makes these decisions?”

Devdutt Pattnaik has a history of publishing anti-Hindu tweets and mocking everyone who counters his left-leaning ideology against Hindus. The self-proclaimed mythologist has found himself caught in controversies multiple times by making bizarre comments on the History of Sanatan Dharma. In July 2020, he echoed Nepal’s PM’s claim that Bhagwan Ram was from Nepal and called India a “land of Monkeys” while mocking Bhagwan Hanuman. He has often restored to using filthy language against those who disagree with him on social media.

In January 2022, Devdutt Pattnaik took to social media platforms to tender an apology over derogatory and misogynistic tweets posted by him in the past. However, in doing so, he admitted to using rape as a tool to exact revenge.