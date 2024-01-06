On 5th January (Friday), Janata Dal (United) MP Kaushalendra Kumar joined leaders of the I.N.D.I. Alliance in making disparaging remarks over the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony which is set to take place on 22nd January in Ayodhya. Mocking the invites extended for the inauguration ceremony, the JDU MP stirred controversy by arguing against the need to send invites for the ceremony.

During a program in Bihar’s Nalanda, JDU MP Kaushalendra Kumar mocked the invites for Ram Mandir asking if it is the wedding function of someone’s son or Shraadh (rituals performed as last rites) of someone’s father, that they are extending invites for the same.

Speaking on a media query on invitations being extended to attend the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Mandir, JD(U) MP Kaushalendra Kumar said, “Kisi ke bete ka vivah hai, jo nauta de rahe hai. What is the need for this invitation? Kya kissi ke pita ka shraadh hai? Hume nauta nahi diya hai to kya hum Ayodhya nahi jayenge.”

(Translation – Is it someone’s son’s wedding or father’s shraadh that they are inviting? We did not receive an invitation that doesn’t mean that will not go).

#WATCH | Nalanda, Bihar | On invitations being extended to attend the 'pranpratishtha' ceremony of Ram Temple on January 22 in Ayodhya, JD(U) MP Kaushalendra Kumar says, "Is it somebody's son's wedding that an invitation is being extended? If they won't invite me, will I not go… pic.twitter.com/UJ4JKSnahf — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2024

He added that the one who is inviting is a fool. The JDU leader, however, argued that Ayodhya belongs to everyone and if someone is trying to capture it won’t happen.

He further claimed that those who will go there without their Sita (better half), they wouldn’t get the benefit in 2024. He argued, “Such people are arriving there on January 22 where both husbands and wives will seek blessings from Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. If someone goes there without Sita, they too won’t benefit in 2024…”

Following JD(U) MP Kaushalendra Kumar’s controversial remarks, Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das Ji Maharaj launched a scathing attack on the JDU leader. The Chief Priest stressed that a fool will always speak like one adding that the JDU leader himself is a ‘fool’. He emphasised that the invites are a “letter of honour” sent for the grand consecration ceremony. He noted that invites are sent on every small work and not just on someone’s death or marriage, alluding to the fact that the inauguration of Ram Mandir is a major feat for Indian civilisation.

#WATCH | On JD(U) MP Kaushalendra Kumar's remark, Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das Ji Maharaj says, "A fool will always speak like one. He himself is a fool. Invites are letters of honour that someone is being invited to the grand works… https://t.co/8LklFHzLqU pic.twitter.com/MjPeEOIrrm — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2024

The Chief Priest said, “A fool will always speak like one. He himself is a fool. Invites are letters of honour that someone is being invited to the grand works surrounding Lord Ram that are being done. We send invites for the smallest of the works that are done…A fool who has no knowledge will always use such language…He should keep his foolishness to himself…”

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

The consecration ceremony and inauguration of Ram Mandir at the birthplace of Lord Ram will take place on 22nd January in the presence of thousands of esteemed attendees. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals at the grand ceremony. Around 7,000 distinguished guests have been invited to the ceremony.

Meanwhile, several opposition leaders of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc had given controversial remarks in the wake of the invitation to the inauguration ceremony.

On 4th January), the Malegaon Police in Maharashtra’s Nashik district booked Sushma Andhare from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) for giving a derogatory speech insulting Lord Rama. Click here, to read details of the FIR and what the I.N.D.I.A. bloc leader said.

Earlier, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) veteran and leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Jitendra Awhad courted a massive controversy after he claimed that Lord Ram used to eat meat and he belongs to ‘Bahujans’. Following widespread outrage, he came forward with an apology and expressed regret over his statement. He, however, repeated his claim arguing that scriptures mention Lord Ram eating meat.

Similarly, on 1st January, RJD MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh Kushwaha put up a poster outside the residence Lalu-Rabri and Tejashwi Yadav, which described temple worship as a path to “mental slavery”. Additionally, as per reports, the RJD leader has a history of making deplorable remarks on Sanatan Dharma, Hindu Gods, and Goddesses.