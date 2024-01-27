On Friday (26th January), UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency) Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini issued a statement to reveal that Israel has accused several UNRWA staff members of being involved in the 7th October terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas. The agency has terminated the contract of these employees and launched an investigation into this case.

Philippe Lazzarini said in the statement, “The Israeli Authorities have provided UNRWA with information about the alleged involvement of several UNRWA employees in the horrific attacks on Israel on October 7. To protect the Agency’s ability to deliver humanitarian assistance, I have decided to immediately terminate the contracts of these staff members and launch an investigation to establish the truth without delay. Any UNRWA employee who was involved in acts of terror will be held accountable, including through criminal prosecution.”

He added, “UNRWA reiterates its condemnation in the strongest possible terms of the abhorrent attacks of 7th October and calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all Israeli hostages and their safe return to their families.”

The UNRWA Commissioner-General further said in his statement, “These shocking allegations come as more than 2 million people in Gaza depend on lifesaving assistance that the Agency has been providing since the war began. Anyone who betrays the fundamental values of the United Nations also betrays those whom we serve in Gaza, across the region and elsewhere around the world.”

What is UNRWA

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) was created by the United Nations General Assembly in 1949. Its primary mission is to offer humanitarian aid and protection to registered Palestine refugees within its designated operational area. UNRWA operates in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, Gaza Strip, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

UNRWA facilitates the realisation of the full potential in human development for Palestine refugees by delivering high-quality services in education, healthcare, relief and social services, protection, camp infrastructure and enhancement, microfinance, and emergency assistance. The agency relies heavily on voluntary contributions for its funding.

October 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas on Israel

On 7th October, Hamas terrorists launched an all-out attack on Israel from sea, land, and air. At least 5,000 rockets were launched into Israel from Gaza and tunnels were used to breach the Israeli territory and butcher Israeli civilians, particularly in the border villages. A music festival hosting more than 200 people was turned into a slaughter ground with many women raped, mutilated and abducted to Gaza. At least 1,300 people, including some foreign nationals, babies, women and senior citizens died in the attacks. More than 200 were abducted and taken to Gaza.