Updated:

Maldives: Ruckus breaks out in Parliament, ruling MPs irritate Speaker with trumpets, engage in physical fight

The videos of the scuffle have gone viral on social media, with netizens questioning the political turmoil in the archipelago.

On Sunday (28th January), a ruckus broke out inside the premises of the Maldivian Parliament ahead of a crucial vote to determine the cabinet of incumbent pro-China President Mohamed Muizzu.

The chaos began after Opposition MPs were barred from entering the Parliamentary chamber by the ruling party MPs belonging to the Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) and People’s National Congress (PNC).

It must be mentioned that the Opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) wields significant power in the Parliament has refused to approve 4 members of the ruling party from joining the cabinet of President Muizzu.

The Opposition has raised questions about the suitability of the ‘designated cabinet ministers. The MPs belonging to the ruling PPM and PPC thus disrupted the Parliamentary proceedings and the functioning of the Speaker of the House.

In videos that have emerged on social media, some ruling MPs were seen blowing trumpet next to the chair of the Speaker. Others were seen manhandling, pushing and shoving Opposition MPs.

Amid strain in India ties over President Mohammad Muizzu asking New Delhi to withdraw its troops from the Maldivian waters and the disparaging remarks by junior ministers and government officials of Maldives against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, two opposition parties in the Maldives have come out against the current regime over its ‘stark’ anti-India pivot.

The Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) and The Democrats jointly issued a joint press statement, labelling the shift in foreign policy as ‘extremely detrimental’ to the country’s long-term development. The statement served to reassert and affirm the Opposition’s belief that “alienating any development partner, and especially the country’s most long-standing ally will be extremely detrimental to the long-term development of the country”.

