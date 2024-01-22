In a blistering attack against Ram Mandir detractors, PM Modi said Lord Ram is not an object of conflict as peddled by naysayers, instead, he is a source of solution. The remarks came during his speech following the completion of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

“Some people thought talking about building a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya would lead to fire (arson and riots). But let me tell you. Lord Ram is not fire, he is a source of energy. Lord Ram is not a conflict (vivaad), he embodies solutions, Lord Ram is not our present, but he is for eternity,” PM Modi said to a rousing cheer in Ayodhya outside the Ram Temple.

It is noteworthy to mention that PM Modi’s jibe was at the opposition parties that have stoutly objected to the construction of a Ram Temple in Janmabhoomi site, citing the December 1992 felling of Babri mosque, which was built upon the ruins of an erstwhile temple dedicated to Lord Ram.

The opposition parties had long claimed that the construction of a Ram Mandir would touch off violent riots and violence across the country, hinting at the disputed nature of the site despite the Supreme Court ruling that ended the long-drawn conflict and handed over the land to Hindus for constructing a majestic temple to Lord Ram.

In his speech, PM Modi congratulated people on the Pran Prathistha ceremony in Ayodhya temple and said that Ram Lalla will no longer stay in a tent now.

The Prime Minister said the temple has been constructed after centuries of sacrifices. “After centuries of unprecedented patience, countless sacrifices, renunciations and penances, our Prabhu Ram has come…” he said.

“Ram Lalla will not stay in a tent now. He will stay in the grand temple…” the Prime Minister added.

Earlier today, Pran Pratishtha of Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was done at the hands of PM Narendra Modi.

Celebrations swept across the country as millions of devotees took to the streets and visited temples, small and big, to mark the completion of Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla and pay their tributes to God on his homecoming to Ayodhya.