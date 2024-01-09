The much-anticipated inauguration of Ram Mandir and Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla is weeks around the corner and people are making preparations for the same. To witness the grand ceremony, Shabnam Shaikh, who belongs to a Muslim family, embarked on a journey on foot from Mumbai to Ayodhya.

Wearing the hijab and carrying the flag of Bajrangbali, Shabnam Shaikh passed through MP’s Sehore-Bhopal highway. Chanting the slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’, she has been marching ahead with her companions. She asserts that Ram ji belongs to everyone.

As per reports, she has been walking for the past 17 days and travels approximately 37 kilometers daily. According to her, the journey is being completed without any problem.

Speaking with the media, Shabnam Sheikh said that she has believed in Ram ji since childhood. She added that she is from a Muslim family but she respects everyone. There is so much enthusiasm about going to Ayodhya that we are moving forward in the name of Ram ji in such a severe cold. There is a lot of enthusiasm within us. It has been 17 days since we started travelling. We will reach Ayodhya and return only after seeing Lord Ram.

While conveying the message, Shabnam Sheikh said that Lord Ram belongs to everyone, and the chanting of ‘Ram Dhun’ is not limited to Shabnam Sheikh but also resonates among the Maulanas. Even Maulanas are immersed in devotion to Lord Ram, and this is a reflection of the new India.

Shabnam said that she is studying in B.Com first year. She added that she has been living in a Hindu area since childhood. Citing the old adage, ‘when in Rome, be like Romans’, she asserted that her language and lifestyle are like that of Hindus because she has been living with them since childhood.

However, she expressed dissatisfaction and anguish at the fact that there has been an outrage on social media about her visit to Ayodhya. She added that people are pointing fingers her character and saying wrong things.

However, Shabnam argued that it does not make any difference to her. She issued an appeal to the administration that people who are torturing women should be put in jail. I am feeling very good on the journey. Both my friends are very caring.

OpIndia earlier reported that two Muslim women in saffron outfits and holding Hindu flags from Varanasi named Nazneen Ansari and Najma Parvin are going to bring the ‘Ramjyoti’ (light/flame of Lord Ram) from Ayodhya ahead of the inauguration ceremony of the temple on 22nd January and carry it across the Muslim communities to convey the message that the deity is their ancestor and all Indians share the same DNA. On 6th January, they departed for Ayodhya and the mahant of Patalpuri Math Balak Das along with Domraj Om Chaudhary of Kashi flagged off their journey to the temple town.