Two Muslim women in saffron outfits and holding Hindu flags from Varanasi named Nazneen Ansari and Najma Parvin are going to bring the ‘Ramjyoti’ (light/flame of Lord Ram) from Ayodhya ahead of the inauguration ceremony of the temple on 22nd January and carry it across the Muslim communities to convey the message that the deity is their ancestor and all Indians share the same DNA. On 6th January, they departed for Ayodhya and the mahant of Patalpuri Math Balak Das along with Domraj Om Chaudhary of Kashi flagged off their journey to the temple town.

The pair will receive Ramjyoti from Mahant Shambhu Devacharya at Ayodhya and on 7th January, the duo will return with it. They will also bring the holy water of the Saryu and the soil of Ayodhya to Kashi. Ramjyoti will be distributed beginning 21st January. They revealed that they decided to do this after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal and through this sacred initiative will also encourage the Muslims of Kashi to celebrate on 22nd January. Muslims will also light the lamps in their homes with Ramjyoti on the auspicious occasion.

Nazneen Ansari studied conflict management at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and translated Ramcharit Manas and Hanuman Chalisa into Urdu. She has dedicated her life to promoting harmony and peace. Her teacher is Mahant Balak Das of Patalpuri Math and she has joined the Rampanth which is a Hindu movement focused on social service and Ram Bhakti (devotion to Ram) to promote love and dedication towards the beloved God. She conveyed, “We are happy that Ram temple has been constructed in Ayodhya. Ram is our ancestor. A person can change his religion but not the ancestor. Just as Mecca is for Muslims, Ayodhya is a holy place for Hindus and those who believe in Indian culture.”

Najma Parvin completed her doctorate at the aforementioned varsity on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She has been indulged in Ram Bhakti for the last seventeen years. She has been in contact with Muslims and Hindus all over the nation via the Hindu-Muslim Dialogue Centre situated in Varanasi. Notably, the two females struggled against the triple talaq and garnered the support of several women from their community.

Nazneen Ansari, the president of the Muslim Women Foundation and Najma Parvin of Vishal Bharat Sansthan went to the temple with seventy Muslim women and recited the Hanuman Chalisa to restore peace to the community after terrorists bombed the Sankat Mochan temple in 2006 and left the entire country in a state of hostility. They have been doing the Shri Ram Aarti (devotional chant) with hundreds of Muslim ladies on Ram Navami and Diwali ever since.

The women will travel to Ayodhya on the 6th of January to present the Ramjyoti, according to Sriguruji. Ramjyoti will be received at several locations in Varanasi and Jaunpur on its way back. On 7th January, the Muslim community in Varanasi will welcome Ramjyoti to Subhash Bhawan in Lamahi village. Roza, Afroz and Tazeem have also accompanied the two women on their journey.

On the other hand, Muslim women of Bareilly have prepared clothes for Lord Ram. Muslim women under the leadership of Farhat Naqvi, president of Mera Haq Foundation also collected donations for the construction of Ram Temple. They declared that they would go to Ayodhya with the money and the clothes and spread the message of brotherhood. Meanwhile, a Muslim girl from Mumbai has set out on foot to visit Ram Mandir. Shabnam Sheikh conveyed that she would reach Ayodhya by covering a distance of 1425 km. She travels 25 to 30 kilometres in a day. She started the long journey on 21st December and stressed that one doesn’t have to be a Hindu to worship Lord Ram.