On Saturday (20th January), a teacher named Mohammad Abdul Wahid, in a school at Budhar town in the Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh, brutally beat a class 7 student for chanting Jai Shri Ram in the classroom. The teacher was arrested after the parents of the student and Hindu organisations staged a protest over this incident. He was booked under various sections of IPC and the Juvenile Justice Act. School’s director Sameer Niyazi was also implicated in this case.

On Saturday morning, a student studying in class 7 was in the class with his friends in Green Bells School located in the Budhar police station area. No teachers were present in the classroom. At that time, some students started chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Hearing the slogans of Jai Shri Ram, teacher Mohammad Abdul Wahid reached there and started questioning the students who were chanting it. A student told the name of the victim student to the teacher. Mohammad Abdul Wahid then brutally beat the student.

After this, the minor student reached his house crying and narrated the incident to his parents and family members. The parents immediately informed the local people about the incident. People started gathering and reached Budhar police station along with the members of Hindu organisations. They surrounded the police station and demanded action against the teacher.

The police registered a case against the teacher and the director of the school under various sections. Sections 153, 323, 34, and 500 of the IPC and section 82 of the Juvenile Justice Act were imposed against the two accused. The accused teacher Mohammad Abdul Wahid has been arrested by the police. People also demanded to cancel the license of the school.

Police station house officer Sanjeev Jaiswal said, “An incident of assault has come to light wherein a student was beaten for chanting Jai Shri Ram in school. A case has been registered against the accused teacher and school operator. Further investigation in this case is going on.”