In Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district, a Muslim man has been booked for allegedly pronouncing instant triple talaq on his wife following a dowry dispute in which his demand for a Scorpio car was not fulfilled. The matter pertains to the Pailani Police Station precinct, and it happened over eight years after the marriage.

In her complaint, the victim woman stated that she married in 2015 in accordance with Islamic norms and that her father paid a dowry of Rs 15 lakh at that time. She said that after the Nikah, her husband and other in-laws, including five brothers-in-law, made further demands for dowry. Notably, they were asking for a Mahindra Scorpio SUV as a dowry.

The victim further said that she was threatened by her husband with a second marriage, subjected to physical and emotional abuse, and was even driven out of her house in July of last year when the dowry demand was not met.

Presently residing at her parent’s home, the victim stated that her husband recently visited her and forced an argument for not getting a Scorpio car as a dowry. After his demand was denied, he allegedly gave her triple talaq, which has been outlawed by the govt. Meanwhile, Pailani police station in-charge Anil Kumar said that an FIR has been registered in the matter after the woman filed a complaint.

The victim has demanded strict action against her husband and in-laws for dowry harassment and the pronouncement of triple talaq. The police stated that a probe has been initiated into the matter, and efforts are underway to apprehend the accused persons.

Notably, several dowry-related harassment and killings have been reported in recent times. In December last year, it was reported that a 26-year-old doctor named Shahana died by suicide after her boyfriend Dr EA Ruvais refused to have nikah with her as her family could not fulfil the dowry demand in Kerala. Shahana, a resident doctor in the surgery department of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, was found dead in her rented room on December 5.

In October last year, a case of alleged triple talaq and dowry harassment was reported in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad wherein the victim alleged that she was being harassed dowry by her husband’s family. She also accused her in-laws’ family of forcing her to have sexual relations with her husband’s brothers adding that they were trying to push her into prostitution.