Friday, January 19, 2024
Upset with Congress approach towards Ram Mandir, party’s Gujarat MLA CJ Chavda resigns

The move is seen as a prelude to Chavda's joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He gave the reason for his resignation as the Congress' approach towards Ram Mandir.

ANI
CJ Chavda resigns from Congress over party's approach towards Ram Mandir
1

In a jolt to the Congress in Gujarat, its senior member and three-time MLA from the Vijapur constituency, CJ Chavda resigned on Friday.

CJ Chavda handed over his resignation to Gujarat Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary at his residence in Gandhinagar.

“I have resigned from Congress. I have worked in the Congress for 25 years. The reason is that when the people of the whole country are joyous because of the Pran Pratishtha at Ram Mandir and there is a wave of joy among the people, instead of being a part of that wave of joy, the approach that this party (Congress) has shown is the reason for being upset.”

“We should support the works and policies of the two huge leaders of Gujarat PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. But I would not have been able to do that while being in Congress. Hence, I resigned,” he added.

With Chavda’s departure, the Congress party in the 182-member Gujarat assembly now stands at 15 members. His resignation triggers a by-poll for the Vijapur assembly seat, likely to coincide with the general elections scheduled for April/May.

Chavda, who has served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) twice, is a seasoned figure in the Congress party. He previously held the role of chief whip in the Assembly, representing the Gandhinagar North constituency.

In the 2022 elections, he shifted his political battleground to Vijapur, located in Mehsana district.

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

