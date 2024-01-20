Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya Maharaj, whose testimony played a crucial role in the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi case, has been expressing boundless happiness over the upcoming Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, which is just two days away.

In a host of interviews with various media channels, the Hindu spiritual leader has shared his insights about the historic event. In one such interview with Republic TV, Jagadguru dubbed the Pran Pratishtha ceremony as the descent of Treta Yuga. In his interaction with media persons, he has been describing the auspicious 84-second Muhurat on 22nd January as one of seminal significance as ‘they have a shadow of Treta Yuga’ (Treta Yuga ki Chaya).

Notably, according to Hindu scriptures and the belief system, there are four Yugas – Treta Yuga, Satya Yuga, Dwapar Yuga, and Kali Yuga. Currently, we are in the last phase of this cyclical time system.

Meanwhile, speaking with Republic TV, Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya made an emotional pitch to all political leaders and Shankaracharyas. He asked all of them to set aside their egos and attend the grand consecration ceremony in Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Responding to the allegations that politics has taken centre stage, Jagadguru told Republic, “No need for any shararat (prank). Everyone’s ego should take a backseat for ‘Rashtra dharma.’ Even without invitation, one should come (referring to the Shankaracharyas).”

Regarding reports that all four Shankaracharyas will not attend the event, Jagadguru said, “On January 22, Treta Yuga will fall upon Kali Yuga. The Shankaracharyas can’t even grasp that.”

He launched a stinging criticism against the opposition parties and political leaders who have announced not to attend the major event. Slamming the opposition I.N.D.I. bloc, he recalled the old Hindi adage saying, “Vinaash Kaale Vipreet Buddhi“. (Translation – A person on the brink of destruction, takes all the wrong decisions as if intellect is working to do exactly the opposite of what is needed.)

On the query about his equation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jagadguru said, “He is a sweet friend.” In his interactions with media persons, he has prophesied that PM Modi will become the Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive time in 2024.

Recalling the long drawn-out struggle and battle for reclaiming Ram Janmabhoomi, Jagadguru said, “Nearly two lakh Hindus’ lives have been sacrificed. Nearly one lakh seventy-five thousand people Hindus died protecting the Ram Mandir against Babur’s aggression. Since then, at least 25,000 more Hindus have laid down their lives. I am here since 1984. Very few people were involved in the movement, including VHP stalwart Ashok Singhal. We all had one thing in mind – either our body remains will be there or we will be at war.”

Praising Prabhu Shri Ram’s beauty, Jagadguru said, “It feels as if He is standing in front of me with those pretty eyes and the sweetest of smiles.”

In an earlier interview with ANI, Jagadguru had lambasted the opposition for boycotting the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha stating that the grand old party is doing ‘murkhneeti‘ not ‘rajneeti’.