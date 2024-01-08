The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla is scheduled for 22nd January 2024. It took over 500 years for the Hindu devotees to see their dream of having Bhagwan Ram’s temple in Ayodhya. The journey to the temple’s construction saw bloodshed and a lengthy legal battle that ended on 9th November 2019 when the Supreme Court of India gave judgment in favour of Hindus. Apart from advocates, researchers, and archaeological experts, Hindu saints played a vital role in providing the foundation for the final judgment. One such saint is Jagatguru Swami Rambhadracharya Maharaj, whose testimony was crucial in the final judgment.

Swami Ji was deposed as an expert witness on religious matters at the Allahabad High Court in July 2003. Out of his 100-page affidavit and cross-examination, portions were quoted in the final judgment by the High Court. In his affidavit, Swami Ji cited numerous ancient Hindu scriptures, including Ramayana, Rāmatāpanīya Upaniṣad, Skanda Purana, Yajurveda, and Atharvaveda, to support his viewpoint that Ayodhya, a holy city for Hindus, was the birthplace of Bhagwan Ram.

Swami Ji also referred to several verses from two works composed by Tulsidas. One of these was from the Doha Sataka, which described the destruction of a temple and the construction of a mosque at the disputed site by Babur in 1528 CE. The second verse he used was from Kaitavali, which mentioned a mosque.

During the cross-examination in the High Court, Swami Ji cited details on the history of the Ramananda sect, its Mathas, the rules regarding Mahants, the formation and working of Akharas, and Tulsidas’ works. Furthermore, he also refuted the claims that the original temple was on the north side of the disputed area, which was argued by the Muslim side. He cited the Ayodhya Mahatmya section of the Skanda Purana that mentioned the temple’s exact location.

OpIndia accessed court documents from both the Supreme Court and Allahabad High Court to understand Swami Ji’s perspective and testimony.

Excerpts from testimony used in the High Court judgment

In his testimony, Swami Ji asserted that, as per his knowledge and study, the disputed site was Bhagwan Ram’s birthplace. He said, “It is known to all that Lord Sri Rama was born in Ayodhya itself, and the disputed site is, as per faith, tradition and belief, recognised by the followers of Hinduism as the birthplace of Sri Rama since the time immemorial, and the worship of that place has consistently been performed.”

To support his claims, he mentioned several Hindu scriptures in his testimony. Citing verses from Valmiki Ramayana, Atharvaveda, Yajurveda, Ramtapniyayopanishad, Skandapurana and Tulsidas’s literature, Swami Ji detailed how these scriptures mentioned the birthplace of Bhagwan Ram. He pointed out that in ‘Sri Tulsishatak’, Goswami Tulsidas clearly described how Muslims and Babur destroyed the Shri Tam Janam Mandir in Ayodhya and constructed a mosque in its place.

In his writings, Tulsidas Ji expressed his deep anguish and distress over the actions of Yavans against the Hindu society and religious practices. The term Yavans was used for Mughals or barbarians. He described how the barbarians ridiculed and disrespected Hindu hymns, scriptures such as Upanishads and other religious texts such as Brahmanas, Puranas, and Itihasas.

Tulsidas Ji recounted the forceful attempts made by Muslims to drive Hindus away from their native lands. They stripped Hindus of their religious symbols such as Shikha, which is a lock of hair on the crown of the head and ‘Yagyopaveet’, which is a sacred thread that Hindus wear. The barbarians pressured Hindus to abandon their faith.

मंत्र उपनिषद ब्राह्मनहुँ बहु पुरान इतिहास ।

जवन जराये रोष भरि करि तुलसी परिहास ।।

सिखा सूत्र से हीन करि, बल ते हिन्दू लोग ।

भमरि भगाये देश ते, तुलसी कठिन कुजोग

बाबर बर्बर आइके, कर लीन्हे करवाल ।

हने पचारि-पचारि जन, तुलसी काल कराल ।।

सम्बत सर वसु बान नभ, ग्रीष्म ऋतु अनुमानि ।

तुलसी अवधहिं जड़ जवन, अनरथ किय अनखानि ।।

राम जनम महिं मंदिरहिं, तोरि मसीत बनाय ।

जवहि बहु हिन्दुन हते, तुलसी कीन्ही हाय ।।

दल्यो मीरबाकी अवध, मन्दिर रामसमाज ।

तुलसी रोवत हृदय हति, त्राहि त्राहि रघुराज ।।

राम जनम मंदिर जहाँ, लसत अवध के बीच ।

तुलसी रची मसीत तहँ, मीरबाकी खल नीच ।।

रामायन घरि घन्ट जहें, श्रुति पुरान उपखान ।

तुलसी जवन अजान तहँ, कियो कुरान अजान ।। Excerpt from Sri Tulsishatak

Furthermore, Tulsidas Ji detailed how Mughal ruler Babur led a brutal campaign leading to the mass genocide of Hindus in Ayodhya around 1528 CE. He talked about the ruthless destruction of the Shri Ram Janam Bhumi temple and its conversion into a mosque by Mir Baqi, who was an associate of Babur. He described how heartbroken he was to witness the revered temple of Bhagwan Ram being replaced by a structure that symbolised the suffering and persecution of the Hindu community. The place that once resonated with Hindu religious discourse and the sounds of temple bells echoed with the Quranic recitations and Azaan, which deeply grieved Tulsidas Ji, leading him to cry out in despair to Bhagwan Ram for salvation.

In his work ‘Kavitavali’, Tulsidas Ji expressed detachment from society and his attachment and faith towards Bhagwan Ram. Further, he mentioned about the disputed site as follows:

“Dhoot Kahaun, Avadhoot Kahaun, Rajpoot Kahaun, Jolha Kahaun Kou. Kahu Ki Beti Se Beta Na Byahab, Kahu Ki Jati Bigaran Sou. Tulsi Sar Naam Gulamu Hai Ram Ko, Jako Ruche So kahe Kachhu Jou. Mangi Ke Khaibon, Maseet Me Soibo, Laive Ko Eku Na Deve Ke Dou.”

The Mosque mentioned in verse, particularly in the line “Mangi Ke Khaibon, Maseet Me Soibo,” holds the utmost importance in this context as it is believed that Tulsidas Ji was talking about the Mosque built in place of Shri Ram Janam Temple. He said in the verse that he was ready to ask for food and sleep in the Mosque, but his devotion to Bhagwan Ram would remain intact.

Swamiji further mentioned a Shlok from Sarga-18 of Balkand in the Valmiki Ramayana that talked about the birth of Bhagwan Ram. The Shlok read, “Tato Yagye Samapte Tu Ritunam Shat Samatyuyah. Tatasch Dwadashe Mase Chaitre Navamike Tithau. Nakshatre-aditi Daivatye Swochchsanstheshu Panjasu. Graheshu Karkate Lagne Vakyatavinduna Sah. Prodyamane Jagannatham Sarvalok Namaskritam. Kaushalyajanayad Ramam Divya Lakshan Samyutam.” Swami Ji said that the words “Sarvalok Namaskritam” referred to the birthplace of Bhagwan Ram, Ayodhya.

Referring to Skand Purana, printed and published in 1966 by Venkateshwar Printing Press, established by Kshemraj Shreshti, son of Shrikrishnadas, Swami Ji said that it contained a clear description of the Janmbhumi (birthplace) of Lord Sri Rama.

Excerpts from the Supreme Court’s judgment

The judgment read, “Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Swami Rambhadracharya states in his statement that disputed site is a Ram Janma Bhumi, which is being so believed from time immemorial by faith and tradition of Hindus.

In his statement, he states: “According to my studies and knowledge, the Ayodhya situated disputed site is Sri Ramjanmbhumi, which has been recognised as the birthplace of Lord Rama by followers of Hinduism from time immemorial on the basis of faith, tradition and belief, and the said place has been continuously worshipped.“

Source: Supreme Court of India

In his examination-in-chief, Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Swami Rambhadracharya has also stated that Ayodhya-Mahatmya, the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram, has been clearly described. Paragraph 25 of the examination-in-chief is as follows:

“I am familiar with the Ayodhya Mahatmya of the Vaishnav Khand of Skand Puran, published in 1966 in the press established by Shri Krishnadasatmaj Kshemraj Shresthi in which the birthplace of Lord Shri Rama has been clearly described. The photocopy of the cover page and the photocopy of Shloka Nos. 1 to 25 on page No.292 of chapter 10 of this book is enclosed with this affidavit as enclosure-1, which is the valid photocopy of the original book.“

Swami Ji’s testimony in the High Court was forwarded to the Supreme Court. Excerpts from the testimony were part of both High Court and Supreme Court judgments. Swami Ji was one of the saints who testified in court and referenced Hindu scriptures to prove the disputed site was indeed Bhagwan Ram’s birthplace.