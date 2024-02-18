Friday, February 23, 2024
HomeNews Reports18-year-old Akul Dhawan froze to death after he was denied entry to a nightclub: 6th...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

18-year-old Akul Dhawan froze to death after he was denied entry to a nightclub: 6th unnatural death of an Indian in USA in 2024

Dhawan's parents have filed a complaint against the university's police department, accusing them of incompetence in searching. Dhawan's body was reported found just 200 feet away from the location where he was last reported seen.

OpIndia Staff
Indian American student Akul Dhawan denied entry into US nightclub, later died of hypothermia
Image- India.com
10

Akul Dhawan, an Indian-origin graduate of Illinois University, died last month on West Nevada Street in the US after freezing to death near a club that refused to admit him after a night out with friends, according to the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.

On 20th February, Champaign County Coroner Stephen Thuney issued a statement detailing the official cause of Dhawan’s death. The release stated that the death was unintentional. “An autopsy was performed on Tuesday, 23rd January 2024, that confirmed the death of Dhawan was due to hypothermia. Acute alcohol intoxication and prolonged exposure to extremely cold temperatures significantly contributed to his death,” the press release stated.

On 11th February, the community people held a vigil to honor Dhawan in the presence of his parents, who conveyed their grief in a statement to the media. “We have a big massive hole left in our family; we will never be the same,” they said.

On 19th January, Dhawan exited the bar at midnight but declined requests to be driven home by rideshares. All phone calls and text messages that were sent to Dhawan’s phone went unattended, and he was reported missing at 1:23 am. As per the reports, on the night of Dhawan’s death, the temperature had dropped to 27 degrees Fahrenheit (-2.7 degrees Celsius).

Last month, the coroner’s office stated that the preliminary report found no signs of substantial trauma. “There was no foul play involved and the death is initially believed to be accidental,” he said. 

Dhawan’s parents have filed a complaint against the university’s police department, accusing them of incompetence in searching. Dhawan’s body was reported found just 200 feet away from the location where he was last reported seen.

After Akul was reported missing, school authorities “looked at the area where he was last seen, the student’s residence hall, and the likely path between the two locations, including the main Quad and streets.” Police also investigated local hospitals and made phone calls to the students.

Dhawan’s parents, who live in California, stated that they spoke with top university officials while in town this week. They also filed a complaint against the school police for negligence. His uncle, Rishab Mehandru, stated that to prevent others from going through the same ordeal, they would like to learn more about the UI’s search policy and any issues with its procedures.

Dhawan enrolled in the University of Illinois’ Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering to study robotics, despite his parents’ objections that he study closer to home in California.

Akul Dhawan’s death is the 6th case of an Indian person’s unnatural death in the USA in 2 months of 2024.

Seattle police officer who caused Jhanvi Kandula’s death won’t face any charges

Last year, a similar incident was reported after an Indian student identified as Janhavi Kandula was killed after being hit by a patrol car driven by police officer Kevin Dave in Seattle. Dave was driving at 74 mph (119 kph) on his way to a report of an overdose when he collided with Kandula at Dexter Avenue North and Thomas Street. According to reports, her body was flung about 100 feet (30 meters) away.

The student was immediately brought to Harborview Medical Centre, but she died from her injuries. Later a video of the US police officer joking and laughing over the death of the Indian-origin student in an accident in Seattle had taken the internet by storm, followed by a massive outrage. The Indian Consulate in San Francisco had also demanded a probe into the incident amid the uproar.

Reportedly, as per the latest update, it has come to the fore that Dave who collided with Kandula resulting in the latter’s death will not face any criminal charges in the case due to ‘lack of evidence’.

In a statement issued on Wednesday (21st February), the King County Prosecuting Attorney said, “Kandula’s death is heartbreaking and has impacted communities in King County and around the world.” However, King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion stated that she believes there is insufficient evidence to prove a criminal case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Recently, a 23-year-old Indian student Sameer Kamath was found dead in Warren County in Indiana. He was a doctoral candidate in mechanical engineering at Purdue University.

Shreyas Reddy, who was a student at the Linder School of Business, was also found dead in Cincinnati in Ohio. But, the cause of his death remains unknown.

Before him, Vivek Saini and Neel Acharya were also found dead in the same week. Notably, Neel Acharya was also a student at the Purdue University. His body was found at the campus on January 30.

Another Indian student Vivek Saini was brutally killed with repeated blows from a hammer by a homeless man inside a store in Lithonia, Georgia, US on January 29.

Also, on 7th February, a 41-year-old Indian-origin man named Vivek Taneja succumbed to his injuries after being grievously assaulted by an unidentified man in downtown Washington in the United States.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAkul Dhawan death, Jhanvi kandula death, USA Indian student death
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

‘Why does he feel entitled to impose his agenda’: President of El Salvador blasts George Soros but this isn’t his first time

OpIndia Staff -

Sandeshkhali violence: Close aide of absconding Sheikh Shahjahan assaulted, his house vandalised by protesters

OpIndia Staff -

Love Jihad in Agra: Dilshan claims to be Deepak and lures a minor girl, sexually exploits, records video and threatens her; arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Indian Navy’s DSRV finds wreckage of Pakistani submarine destroyed during 1971 war near Vizag coast, Japanese sub sunk in WW-II also lies nearby

OpIndia Staff -

‘Congress mistreats Muslims, I was body shamed’: Zeeshan Siddique hits back after his removal, BJP says Congress is intrinsically anti-Muslim

OpIndia Staff -

Sandeshkhali protests: No action against TMC leader Sheikh Shahajahan angers villagers, property of brother Sirajuddin Sheikh torched

OpIndia Staff -

Family court in Indore orders wife to give Rs 5,000 per month as maintenance to her jobless husband: Read how the Hindu Marriage Act...

Gopal Tiwari -

Hindus under siege in Mira-Bhayander, Mumbai: Forced conversion, rape, assault, torture – 15 cases from last 1 year which expose the criminal den. Exclusive

Siddhi Somani -

USA: Widespread disruption of AT&T cellular service, Change Healthcare’s pharmacy business, Florida senator speculates about ‘Chinese cyber attack’

OpIndia Staff -

‘Faizan Khan duped us’: Telangana youth Md Sufiyan appeals for help, says they were made to fight Russia-Ukraine war in the name of ‘foreign...

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com