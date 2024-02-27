On Monday (26th February), angry villagers in Bermajur in Sandeshkhali vandalised the house of a local Trinamool Congress leader named Shankar Sardar over allegations of illegal land encroachment.

The house of the accused is located within a distance of 100 metres from the residence of now-arrested TMC politician Ajit Maity. As per a report by ABP Ananda, local women gathered outside the house of Sardar with slippers and sticks.

They attempt to break the roof of the house and throw the utensils kept in the kitchen. The angry villagers were seen destroying the fence and entrance door of the house of Shankar Sardar.

They informed that Shankar Sardar was involved in grabbing the land of tribal families of Bermajur and selling their properties without their consent.

“How did he dare to take our land? He conspired with (Sheikh) Sirajuddin and prepared forged documents of our land. We want strict punishment for Shankar Sardar and demand his immediate arrest,” one woman wielding a stick told ABP News.

“We are not able to stay in peace at home…and this man is resting in his pucca house…Police won’t do anything,” a woman was heard saying. One victim narrated, “They have forcibly taken our land and our right to vote too.”

Villagers allege extortion, wife of Shankar Srdar denies allegations

Another woman narrated how Shankar Sardar and Ajit Maity tried to extort ₹15000 from her husband by intimidating him with goons. “We have not been given any relief by the police,” she emphasised.

In the meantime, the wife of the accused Trinamool Congress leader has cried foul over the matter. She alleged that her husband was not involved in any wrongdoing but the villagers vandalised her house.

“Why are they doing this?” she asked. On receiving information about the matter, a large contingent of police reached the spot and brought the law and order situation under control. The team was led by DIG Bhaskar Mukherjee.

“Leave this place. We are requesting you. Do not force us to take stringent measures,” a cop was heard warning the villagers. Several people were later detained by the police.

Property of Sheikh Sirajuddin attacked

The Sandeshkhali protests in West Bengal turned violent on 23rd February as angry people torched the properties of Sheikh Sirajuddin.

Armed with sticks, the protesters set ablaze thatched structures near a fishing yard in Sandeshkhali’s Belmajur area and vented their anger against TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his brother Siraj.

Unrest in Sandeshkhali

On 8th February this year, hundreds of women in Sandeshkhali took to the streets to protest against land grabbing, non-payment of wages and sexual violence committed by Trinamool Congress goon Sheikh Shahjahan and his two aides Shiba Prasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar.

The women attacked his illicitly obtained properties and set fire to a poultry farm owned by TMC leader Shiba Prasad Hazra. They also surrounded the Sandeshkali police station and demanded the immediate arrest of the trio. The agitation in the village lasted for 3 days.

While Shiba Prasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar have been arrested, the primary accused Sheikh Shahjahan is still on the run from the law enforcement authorities.