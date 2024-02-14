Former member of parliament and brother-in-law of Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Subhash Yadav eventually turned himself in, at the MP-MLA Patna court on 13th February. The development transpired soon after an earth mover machine arrived at his residence situated in Kautilya Nagar’s MLA Colony to take down the building. The matter pertains to Bihta police station. A notice of attachment order was issued against him on 30th January.

The official notification was posted by Bihta Circle Inspector Kamleshwar Prasad Singh along with his team and the police of the airport station. Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) West Diksha who reached the location noted that the court had ordered an attachment seizure concerning the case of land fraud and racketeering but since Subhash Yadav immediately surrendered after receiving the news of bulldozer action, the procedure couldn’t move forward.

She proclaimed, “A case against Subhash Yadav for cheating and extortion has been registered in Bihta police station. He was on the run for a long time. We served notice to him on January 30 and initiated the process of property attachment under the supervision of duty magistrate on Tuesday but the alleged person surrendered in the court.”

The issue is related to Bhim Verma, a resident of Neura’s Bela village and his seven katha land. On 27 February 2021, he registered a case against Subhash Yadav and seven others over land grab, cheating and extortion. Subhash Yadav’s wife Renu Devi, son and former sarpanch of Bela are also accused in the complaint.

Bhim Verma revealed his suffering on 18th April 2022 at the ‘Janata Durbar’ of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He had accused the Yadav family of occupying his land illegally. He charged that he sold the land to Subhash Yadav and the land registry had been finalized in Rs 96 lakh. The complainant further stated that initially Rs 60.50 lakh was provided but the politician refused to give the remaining amount. Furthermore, the money was also snatched after he was later physically attacked. He mentioned that Subhash Yadav resorted to threats and harassed his family as well as assaulted them.

Notably, Sadhu Yadav who had been a Lok Sabha MP and MLA is the older brother-in-law of Lalu Prasad Yadav while Subhash Yadav is the younger one. He served as a Rajya Sabha MP and Legislative Councillor. These two possessed significant influence and power when Lalu Prasad Yadav’s wife Rabri Devi was the chief minister of Bihar. Both were viewed as Bihar’s mafia during the Lalu-Rabri era in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Interestingly, Rashtriya Janata Dal is now in opposition after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) ended the coalition and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party to form a fresh government in the state. It is believed to be a result of Bihar’s recent government transition. Samrat Chaudhary, the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party state unit and the new deputy chief minister had promised not to spare anyone and open each and everyone’s file during his address on the trust motion, a day earlier.