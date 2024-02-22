Thursday, February 22, 2024
News Reports
‘Took AYUSH medicine on PM Modi’s advice when I had Covid, didn’t use allopathic medicine’: CJI DY Chandrachud while inaugurating AYUSH centre at SC premises

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud also disclosed his adoption of a vegan diet and commitment to practicing yoga as integral components of his lifestyle.

ANI
7

In a notable revelation, the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Thursday disclosed his adoption of a vegan diet and commitment to practicing yoga as integral components of his lifestyle.

Emphasising the importance of holistic well-being, CJI Chandrachud disclosed that he has adhered to a vegan diet for the past five months and intends to continue this dietary regimen.

“I practice Yoga. I woke up at 3:30 this morning to do yoga. Additionally, I have been following a vegan diet for the last 5 months. I am trying to focus on a holistic pattern of life, which begins with what you eat, of course, and what you put into your system,” Chief Justice Chandrachud told ANI while sharing insights into his wellness practices.

CJI also shared his experience when he was down with COVID-19 for the first time and Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him and suggested him ‘Vaidya’ from AYUSH for treatment.

“I have been associated with AYUSH since Covid broke. I had a really bad attack with Covid and the Prime Minister called me up and said, ‘I believe that you are down with Covid and I hope everything is fine. I realise that you are not in good shape but we will do everything. There is a ‘Vaidya’ who is also a Secretary at AYUSH and I will arrange a call with him who will send you medicine and all.’ I took medicine from AYUSH when I was down with Covid. The 2nd & 3rd times when I had Covid, I didn’t take any allopathic medicine at all…,” said CJI.

CJI Chandrachud said a holistic lifestyle is important not just for the judges and their immediate families, but also for the staff members.

“I underwent Panchakarma about a year ago, and I am looking forward to doing it again now, as it is the turn of the season,” he said further.

Chief Justice of India on Thursday inaugurated an AYUSH Holistic Wellness Centre at the Supreme Court premises. The event was attended by Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of AYUSH, Mahendra Munjapara, Minister of State for Ministry of AYUSH and Prof (Dr) Tanuja Nesari, Director and of All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA).

The facility has been set up with the active participation of the AlIA under the aegis of the Ministry of AYUSH.

The AYUSH Holistic Wellness Centre in the Supreme Court premises is a state-of-the-art facility providing holistic care addressing physical, mental and emotional well-being, promoting the overall health of the judges and staff of the Supreme Court of India.

On this occasion, an MoU regarding establishing, operationalising and providing expert services at the AYUSH Holistic Wellness Centre was also signed between the Supreme Court and the All India Institute of Ayurveda.

CJI said that it’s important to consider a holistic lifestyle, not just for the judges and their immediate families, but also for the staff members.

“We have over 2000 staff members in the Supreme Court, including our colleagues, all 34 judges who bear tremendous stress in their daily work, leading to a heavy workload of files. I believe it’s important to consider a holistic lifestyle, not just for the judges and their immediate families, but also for the staff members. Through them, we can propagate this message for the rest of the country,” he said.

On the opening of AYUSH centre in the apex court premises, CJI said that he is concerned about more than 2000 staff members of the Supreme Court, as they don’t get the facilities that judges have.

“I want them to have a holistic pattern of life… I would like to thank the minister Sarbananda Sonowal..,” CJI said.

“On the benefits of traditional Ayurveda, I am deeply grateful to all the doctors and Ayush. They have a wonderful facility at Saket, and now we are bringing this to the Supreme Court. Each of the doctors who contributed to this has scientifically prepared this facility. We are unveiling this to the Supreme Court and, through it, to the entire nation,” he added.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
