‘Will continue to be Congress person’: Kamal Nath joining BJP is media conspiracy, say Congress leaders after talking with the former MP CM

Congress leaders Jitu Patwari and Sajjan Singh Verma have claimed that the former MP CM has assured he is not joining BJP. They said that the rumours of Kamal Nath joining BJP were conspiracy by media

OpIndia Staff
Kamal Nath will not join BJP, says Congress leaders after talking with Former MP CM
Kamal Nath will not join BJP, says Congress leaders after talking with Former MP CM
Amid strong media buzz that Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath along with his son, Nakul Kamal Nath, will soon join the BJP, Congress leaders have rejected it claiming it to be ‘rumours’ and media ‘conspiracy’. Congress leaders Sajjan Singh Verma and state Congress President Jitu Patwari told media persons that they held talks with the Former state CM Nath who assured them that he is not joining the BJP and all such media reports are ‘rumours’. 

Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma spoke with reporters after meeting Kamal Nath at his Delhi residence on Sunday (18th February). Following his meeting, Verma asserted that Nath told him that he is not thinking about leaving the Congress party. 

Congress leader Verma said, “I had a discussion with him (Kamal Nath). He said that right now his focus is on how the caste equations will be on 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh. He said that he has not thought about anything like that (of leaving the party)…”

According to Verma, Kamal Nath has also spoken to Rahul Gandhi over the phone and discussed the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which will enter Madhya Pradesh soon, adding that Kamal Nath has not made any decision on leaving the party. He added that the buzz around Kamal Nath’s switch to the BJP has been created by the media.

Further, refuting media reports about Kamal Nath’s switch to BJP, Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari blamed the media for ‘tarnishing’ the image of Kamal Nath and his long association with the Congress party. He asserted that during his talk with Kamal Nath, he reassured that he will continue to be a Congress person.

Claiming it to be a media conspiracy, Patwari alleged, “The rumours that Kamal Nath going to BJP, this is an example of how media can be misused. This was a conspiracy made against Kamal Nath. I spoke to him and he said that all these things are just rumours, and he is a Congress person and will continue to be a Congress person…he will continue to have Congress ideology till his last breath. This is his own thoughts, he said this…”

Earlier during his sudden visit to Delhi, Kamal Nath was asked about his possible resignation from Congress to join the BJP. In reply, he told the media, “If there’s any such thing, will inform you (media persons) first,” however, he didn’t categorically deny or reject his possible switch. 

Yesterday, the speculations of Nakul Nath’s possible desertion from Congress gained strength when he removed the party name from his X (formerly Twitter) bio. It came a day after Madhya Pradesh BJP chief VD Sharma said that several Congress leaders were ‘pained’ by the decision of the Congress leadership to reject the invitation for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. 

However, within hours, Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh had tried to put media speculations to rest claiming that such reports are just “breaking news hunting” and the man who had been close to the Nehru-Gandhi family couldn’t leave the Gandhi family.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

