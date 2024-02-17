On Saturday (17th January), social media is rife with speculations that Congress may suffer another major defection after the three senior party leaders quit Congress in Maharashtra. Notably, there has been strong media buzz that Nakul Kamal Nath, son of Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath could quit Congress and join the BJP.

According to some rumours, former MP CM Kamal Nath could also quit the Congress party. However, in an attempt to put media reports to rest, party colleague and senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh has denied speculations regarding Nakul Nath as just “breaking news hunting”.

Earlier in the day, the speculations of Nakul Nath’s possible desertion from Congress gained strength when he removed the party name from his X (formerly Twitter) bio.

This came a day after Madhya Pradesh BJP chief VD Sharma said that several Congress leaders were ‘pained’ by the decision of the Congress leadership to reject the invitation for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha.

Sharma added that the BJP will keep doors open for all those who are ‘pained’ by the Congress party and want to work under the leadership of PM Modi for the development of the country, including for Kamal Nath.

BJP leader invites ‘pained’ Kamal Nath to join BJP after Congress rejects Ram Temple invitation pic.twitter.com/wl8sGTubLE — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) February 17, 2024

Furthermore, Nakul Nath along with his father Kamal Nath has reportedly left for New Delhi signalling major political development in the region.

During a press conference, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh was asked about reports that Kamal Nath could join BJP. In response, the Senior Congress leader Singh rejected media reports as mere stories for breaking news only. He denied these reports claiming that a person who started his political career with the Nehru-Gandhi family can’t leave the Gandhi family.

Digvijay Singh said, “…I had a conversation with Kamal Nath ji last night. He is in Chhindwara. He is the person who started his political career with the Nehru-Gandhi family…You cannot expect that person to leave Sonia Gandhi and Indira Gandhi’s families…”

#WATCH | On being asked if Kamal Nath will join BJP, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh says "…I had a conversation with Kamal Nath ji last night. He is in Chhindwara. He is the person who started his political career with the Nehru-Gandhi family…You cannot expect that person to… pic.twitter.com/Xz0Fn925nw — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2024

Pertinent to note that following the defeat of the Congress party in Madhya Pradesh, a large section within the Congress party and its ecosystem had blamed Kamal Nath for the party’s failure. They alleged that he went against the party’s leadership and participated in Hanumat Katha by Bagheswar Dham Peethadeshwar Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, took the party on the path of soft Hindutva, and didn’t raise the issue of ‘caste census’ prominently.