Football star Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for one match by Saudi Arabian Football Federation for a vulgar gesture towards rival fans chanting Argentinian maestro Lionel Messi’s name during a club match in the Saudi Pro League. Ronaldo, who currently plays for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, made the gesture during a game against Al Shabab in the league.

Ronaldo made the gesture after the final whistle of a 3-2 win for Al Nassr when Ronaldo was seen cupping his ear, before repeatedly pumping his hand forward in front of his pelvic area.

The Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the Saudi Football Federation stated that the former Manchester United star would have to pay a fine of 10,000 Saudi riyals to the Saudi Football Federation, and 20,000 riyals to Al Shabab, which will cover the costs of complaint filing fees. The decision is not subject to any appeal.

Earlier, Ronaldo issued a statement trying to explain his actions. The Portuguese star said, “I respect all clubs. And the joy after the shot expresses strength and victory, and it is not shameful. We are used to it in Europe.”

Ronaldo is currently the top-scorer in the Saudi Pro League this season with 22 goals, and opened the scoring vs Al Shabab with a penalty. Ronaldo was in similar controversy in Al Nassr’s pre-season, after a game against Al Hilal, he reportedly grabbed his genitals as fans chanted Messi’s name. In his defence, the club said that he sustained a groin injury in the match and that is why he was grabbing that area of his body.

After the match, Ronaldo once again angered the rivals fans in a controversial incident. While nearing the tunnel, a fan threw a Al Hilal shawl at Ronaldo, which he held and then pointed at his crotch area, followed by throwing it away.

Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in January 2023, after Manchester United terminated his contract following an interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan. In the interview, Ronaldo criticised the club, and manager Erik ten Hag.