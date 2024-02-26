Monday, February 26, 2024
HomeNews ReportsDelhi CM Arvind Kejriwal not to appear before ED today, likely to skip seventh...
News Reports
Updated:

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal not to appear before ED today, likely to skip seventh summon: Sources

Earlier, on February 22, the Directorate of Enforcement issued the seventh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear before the agency. Sources say the Delhi CM has been asked to appear before the ED on February 26.

ANI
Delhi CM Kejriwal (Image Source: Scrolldroll)
2

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before the Directorate of Enforcement on Monday after the Directorate of Enforcement issued the seventh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, according to sources.

“The matter is in the court and the next hearing is on March 16. Instead of sending summons daily, the ED should wait for the court’s decision. We will not leave the INDIA alliance. Modi government should not create pressure like this” the party source said further.

Earlier, on February 22, the Directorate of Enforcement issued the seventh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear before the agency. Sources say the Delhi CM has been asked to appear before the ED on February 26.

On February 14, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had issued a sixth summons to the Delhi Chief Minister in the money laundering probe related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 case, asking him to join the investigation on February 19.

The fresh summons to the Delhi Chief Minister were issued after he skipped the fifth summons on February 2.

Arvind Kejriwal had earlier skipped five previous summons issued by the ED on February 2, January 18, January 3, November 2 and December 22, calling them “illegal and politically motivated.”.

The ED wants to record Kejriwal’s statement in the case on issues like the formulation of policy, meetings held before it was finalised, and allegations of bribery.

While skipping the fifth summons issued by the ED, Kejriwal termed it “illegal”, saying he was ready to cooperate but the agency’s intention was to arrest him and stop him from election campaigning.

“All five notices sent to me (by the ED) are illegal and invalid in the eyes of the law. Whenever such general, non-specific notices were sent by the ED in the past, they were quashed and declared invalid by courts. These notices are being sent as part of a political conspiracy,” Kejriwal said after skipping the fifth notice.

A day after Kejriwal skipped the fifth summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate, the agency on February 3 approached a Delhi Court against him for “non-compliance with the summons”.

The case is based on a First Information Report (FIR) alleging multiple irregularities in the formation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy (2021-22) by the Central Bureau of Investigation. The policy was withdrawn after allegations of corruption.

In its sixth charge sheet filed in the case on December 2, 2023, naming AAP leader Sanjay Singh and his alleged aide Sarvesh Mishra, the ED had claimed that the AAP used kickbacks worth Rs 45 crore generated via the policy as part of its assembly elections campaign in Goa in 2022.

Two senior AAP leaders — Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh — are already under judicial custody in the case. Sisodia, who was the then Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, was arrested by the CBI on February 26 following several rounds of questioning and on October 5, the ED arrested Singh, who is a Rajya Sabha member. (ANI)

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsarvind kejriwal, summons, enforcement directorate
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

‘Aaj kutton ka waqt hai, hamara daur ayega’: AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel refers to Hindus as ‘dogs’ as he supports Mufti Salman Azhari

OpIndia Staff -

“I join the ranks of Tibetan & Ukrainian exiles”: Anti-India propagandist Nitasha Kaul says denied entry into India by Centre, was invited to a...

OpIndia Staff -

Allahabad High Court dismisses Muslim side’s plea against Puja in Vyas Ka Tehkhana, upholds Varanasi District Court order

OpIndia Staff -

‘No armed foreign soldiers in Maldives’: Ex Maldivian FM says President Muizzu’s claim of “thousands of Indian military personnel” in Maldives a lie

ANI -

Pakistan: Mob assaults woman wearing dress with random Arabic words mistaking the text to be Quranic verses, woman apologises after police rescue her

OpIndia Staff -

‘They are ending MSP under WTO policy’: As farmers justify demand to exit WTO, read how India is resisting western pressure to reduce farm...

OpIndia Staff -

Read the grand history of Lord Krishna’s Dwarka where PM Modi performed underwater pooja, the divine city is older than the Indus Valley Civilization

Rajyaguru Bhargav -

Rajasthan Police rescues 125 cattle from forests in Karauli district after receiving a complaint of hearing strange sounds

OpIndia Staff -

PM Modi to lay foundation stone for over 2000 railway projects worth over ₹41,000 crore on 26 February, including 553 Amrit Bharat stations and...

ANI -

Rajkot: PM Modi inaugurates and lays foundation stone for projects worth over Rs. 48,100 crores including 5 AIIMS, over 200 health projects, power plants,...

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
40,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com