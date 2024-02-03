Saturday, February 3, 2024
HomeNews ReportsGujarat: FIR registered against Mufti Salman Azhari for his "Aaj kutton ka waqt hai,...
News Reports
Updated:

Gujarat: FIR registered against Mufti Salman Azhari for his “Aaj kutton ka waqt hai, Hamara daur ayega” hate speech in Junagadh

The viral video sparked outrage on social media with people demanding police action against Mufti Azhari.

OpIndia Staff
9

On Saturday (February 3), Junagadh Police said that Mufti Salman Azhari and two organisers have been booked for making inflammatory remarks at a recent event in the city. The police have registered a suo motu FIR in the matter at the Junagadh B Division Police Station. The action comes after a video of Azhari went viral on social media.

On January 31, accused Mufti Salman Azhari gave a venomous speech during a program attended by a large number of Muslims on the grounds of Narayan Vidya Mandir near the Junagadh court.

Organisers of the event, Muhammad Yusuf Malek, Azim Habib Odedara, and Mufti Salman Azhari, have been named as the accused in the FIR. A case has been filed against the trio under Sections 153(C), 505(2), 188, and 114 of the IPC. The FIR now includes sections for incendiary and provocative speech in the program and a breach of the declaration by extending the program after the time limit had passed. An investigation is now underway into this matter.

In the 22-second viral video, the Mufti can be heard saying, “Abhi to karbala ka akhiri maidan baqi hai…Kuch der ki khamoshi hai, fir shore ayega… Aaj kutton ka wakt hai, kal hamara daur ayega.” (The final battle of Karbala is yet to come… a moment of silence, then there will be noise again. Today is the time of the dogs, tomorrow will be our time).” After saying this, he chants, “Labbaik Ya Rasulullah” and the crowd in front repeats it.

As reported earlier, in his speech Azhari spoke about the history of Junagadh and said that the people of Junagadh did not fall into the hands of anyone. “It took several attempts to get them inside. Just as you did not soon come to anyone’s hands, I want you today not to wear someone else’s belt around your neck, we only have the servitude of Tajdar-e-Madinah…,” he said. Then Azhari and the crowd start chanting the slogan ‘Ghulam Hai Ghulam Hai, Rasool Ke Ghulam Hai’.

The viral video sparked outrage on social media with people demanding police action against Mufti Azhari. OpIndia published exclusive and thorough reports on this matter on Thursday, February 1. Meanwhile, OpIndia called the police, where it turned out that they were aware of the incident and were investigating it. Now, OpIndia has learnt that an FIR has been registered in the matter.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsGujarat hindus; Gujarat Muslims
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com