Friday, February 9, 2024
Haldwani violence: Illegal madarsa-mosque demolished after Uttarakhand High Court refused interim relief – Read details

A Malik Colony resident named Safia Malik and others had filed a PIL with Uttarakhand HC on 6 February 2024 seeking a stay on demolition of the madarsa and mosque, but the court refused interim relief on 8 February, after which the demolition was carried out

An Islamist mob unleashed violence in Banbhoolpura in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani over the demolition of an illegal madarsa and mosque on Thursday (8th February). The angry mob attacked authorities who went there to demolish a madarsa built on illegally encroached govt land near the Banbhoolpura police station under the ongoing drive against illegal encroachments. The mob pelted stones at the policemen and Haldwani Municipal Corporation workers present there.

Speaking about the madarsa and mosque in question, Senior Superintendent of Police Prahlad Meena said that the madarsa-mosque were constructed on unlawfully encroached government land. The officer said that the demolition exercise was undertaken in compliance with a court order.

It is to be noted here that a Malik Colony resident named Safia Malik and others had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on 6 February 2024 seeking a stay on demolition of the said madarsa and mosque and challenged the notice given by the Haldwani Municipal Corporation to the petitioners. On Thursday (8th February) the Uttarakhand High Court held a hearing on the PIL. The vacation bench of Justice Pankaj Purohit refused to grant relief to the petitioners in the matter. The next hearing is scheduled for 14th February.

After the hearing, the court didn’t make any comment on the matter. The order just said, “List this matter on 14.02.2024”.

After the court did not grant relief to the petitioners seeking a stay on the demolition exercise, the Haldwani Municipal Corporation and local police arrived at the madarsa-mosque to demolish it in compliance with the court order.

As reported earlier, Municipal Corporation officials said that they had sent a notice to the management of the madarsa-mosque informing them that the structure had been illegally built near the Banbhulpura police station. The madarsa management, in turn, could not furnish any documents substantiating that the structure was not illegally constructed. The structure was also already sealed by the administration, which they now demolished. Moreover, the Corporation had previously seized three acres of land near the site of the illegal madrasa and namaz.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami held a high-level meeting of the police and administrative officials on Thursday. CM Dhami said that the rioters will not be spared.

“Following the court’s orders, a team from the district administration had gone to conduct an anti-encroachment drive in the Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani on Thursday. This is when some miscreants entered into a brawl with the police which left several policemen and officials injured. We have sent additional forces to the spot and I appeal to everyone to maintain peace,” CM Dhami said.

Taking to X, CM Dhami informed about the meeting and wrote, “Will take strictest action against rioters and miscreants In connection with the incident that took place in Banbhulpura, Haldwani, a high-level meeting was held with the officials at the government residence and the current situation was reviewed. Police have been given clear instructions to deal strictly with unruly elements. Every rioter who indulged in arson and stone pelting is being identified, no miscreant who disturbs harmony and peace will be spared. Respected people of Haldwani are requested to cooperate with the police administration in maintaining peace and order.”

Municipal Commissioner Pankaj Upadhyay stated on Thursday that the encroachers had not only built a madrasa but also a prayer place, both of which were illegal. He stated that acres of land were cleared during Thursday’s anti-encroachment exercise.

On Friday, Nainital DM Vandana Singh said, “…After the HC’s order action has been taken against encroachment at various places in Haldwani…Everyone was given notice and time for hearing…Some did approach the HC some were given time while some were not given time. Where time was not given demolition drive was conducted by PWD & Municipal Corporation. This was not an isolated activity and was not targeted to a particular asset…”

DM Vandana Singh also said that the attack on the police and municipal corporation team was pre-planned. “The demolition drive started peacefully, the force was deployed for prevention…Stones were pelted on our Municipal Corporation’s team…It was planned that the day the demolition drive will be conducted the forces would be attacked…The first mob with stones were dispersed & the second mob that came in had petrol bombs. This was unprovoked and our team did not use any force…,” Singh said.

Notably, it was reported that at least 4 people died and over 100 police personnel were injured after violence erupted in Haldwani’s Banbhoolpura area on Thursday during an anti-encroachment drive. “Four people died in the violence-hit Banbhoolpura and more than 100 policemen were injured,” said State ADG Law & Order AP Anshuman.

However, Nainital district magistrate Vandana Singh said on Friday that a verification was undertaken and it was found that two people have died in the violence not four.

