In yet another action against illegal encroachment, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), Lucknow Municipal Corporation (Nagar Nigam) and the police initiated bulldozer action on illegal constructions in Lucknow’s Akbarnagar. Several marked illegal houses and shops are being bulldozed on Monday (26th February). Notably, several houses, madarsas and shops have been illegally constructed in Akbarnagar I and II on the Kukrail River.

In the visuals coming from the demolition site, the Lucknow Nagar Nigam and LDA teams are undertaking the second phase of the demolition drive amidst police presence ensuring law and order. Notably, the authorities are clearing the illegal constructions as the beautification work of riverbed areas around Lucknow is underway.

Notably, the illegal houses and shops belonging to those who have not filed a plea in the high court challenging LDA’s action are being razed. A Jagran report says that there are 1068 residential illegal constructions in Akbarnagar I and II. Many big illegal houses up to four storeys and madrassas have been built in it.

Bulldozer action after high-level meeting

The authorities are clearing illegal construction in Akbarnagar after a high-level meeting of several officials including Divisional Commissioner Dr Roshan Jacob, DM Surya Pal Gangwar, Municipal Commissioner Inderjit Singh, LDA Vice President Dr Indramani Tripathi was held on Saturday (24th February). Following the meeting, the legal section examined the documents related to the Akbarnagar illegal encroachment case.

High Court had allowed demolition action against illegal constructions of those who have not appealed against it

On 21st February, the Allahabad High Court permitted the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) to take action against illegal occupants who have not moved high court.

A division court of Justice Vivek Chaudhary and Justice OP Shukla issued the ruling, which diluted a single bench order issued on 21st December last year, that stopped the state and LDA from dispossessing all Akbarnagar occupants.



While hearing writ petitions filed by 800 occupants, the division bench stated: “It is made clear that the LDA is free to take action against persons who have not approached this court.”

Notably, around 101 illegal showrooms have been built on the two sides of Ayodhya Road. The LDA had on 13th October 2023 issued orders under Section 27(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Act, 1973 to demolish the illegal structure, which was stayed by the High Court. Recently, the High Court granted the LDA permission to demolish such illegal structures that had not filed a plea with the High Court.

On 25th December last year, it was reported that the LDA had demolished several illegal houses in Akbarnagar. Before this, the High Court had stayed the demolition drive till 22nd January 2024. A report says that nearly 2500 illegal houses mostly belonging to Muslims were bulldozed back then.

The order was following the Gomti Riverfront Project, which was approved by the CM Yogi Adityanath-led government in 2017 and focuses on beautifying riverbed areas surrounding the capital including Akbarnagar I & II.

Before ordering demolition, the Lucknow Development Authority declared settlements in Akbarnagar I&II to be illegal encroachments and ordered their eviction in August.



Meanwhile, several residents of Akbarnagar filed a writ petition claiming ownership saying that they have been residing there for around 40 years However, the LDA contended that Akbarnagar residents cannot claim ownership of a riverbed.

Petitioners claim to be ‘poor’, LDA submits list of 72 millionaires to the High Court

Interestingly, while several petitioners had informed the high court that they were poor, the Lucknow Development Authority submitted a list of 72 millionaires in the area who have been illegally occupying the govt land to the high court.

According to GST and income tax returns data, the daily income of the owners of these showrooms constructed after encroaching the Kukrail River ranges between Rs 15 and 20 lakh. Their documents suggested an annual turnover of up to Rs 3 crore, Jagran reported. Notably, the high court bench had earlier asked the petitioners to file their GST and income tax returns and the property details. Subsequently, 13 petitioners filed the information as asked while others sought time for the same.

The owners of these alleged illegal showrooms have five to six bungalows in numerous localities, including Gomti Nagar. Notably, Gomti Nagar is one of the posh areas of Lucknow.

Notably, the Uttar Pradesh government is taking strict action against illegal encroachments across the state. On 14th February, the Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) conducted a demolition drive to clear illegal colonies in the area. Five illegal colonies were being constructed in Zulfikar village near Pilibhit road. The BDA team arrived at the encroachment site and bulldozed the illegal colonies.

