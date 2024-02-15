Thursday, February 15, 2024
UP: Five illegal under-construction colonies demolished in Bareilly, Rizwan Khan, Taufiq, Jagannath Rathore and others issued warnings

According to BDA VC Manikandan A, two persons named Rizwan Khan and Taufiq were constructing a road to build a colony on around 12 bighas of land at Khajuriya Ghat. In addition to this, earth-filling work was underway. Another person named Munna Khan was constructing a road and boundary wall on 3,000 square metres of land.

On Wednesday (14th February), the Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) conducted a demolition drive to clear illegal colonies in the area. Five illegal colonies were being constructed in Zulfikar village near Pilibhit road. The BDA team arrived at the encroachment site and bulldozed the illegal colonies.

According to BDA VC Manikandan A, two persons named Rizwan Khan and Taufiq were constructing a road to build a colony on around 12 bighas of land at Khajuriya Ghat. In addition to this, earth-filling work was underway. Another person named Munna Khan was constructing a road and boundary wall on 3,000 square metres of land, AmarUjala reported.

The report says that one Jagannath Rathore was constructing a road, drain, and office on 20 bigha of land in Rajpura Mafi village. When asked for the map, these persons failed to do so. Following this, the illegal constructions were razed. Moreover, road and boundary wall construction was underway on six bigha land in the Kamhara village.

Behind the village’s primary school, road and boundary wall construction was underway. A colony was being built here, however, the map for the same was not provided. All these constructions were demolished, and a warning was issued that if this happened again, a case would be registered against the involved persons. The demolition action was taken in the presence of Assistant Engineer Harish Chaudhary, Junior Engineer Sunil Gupta, and Raman Aggarwal.

BDA Vice President has urged the public to obtain documents from the coloniser while purchasing the land. The BDA officer advised people not to buy land in this area if the map is not approved adding that bulldozer action against illegal colonies will be taken in the future as and when required.

On 3rd February, action was initiated against the unlawful colonies being constructed along the Badaun Road. On 4th January, action was taken against illegal colonies near the Mahanagar Colony. Simra Ajuba Begum, Faridapur Inayat Khan, and Udla Jagir were colonised without first obtaining approval for the site plan and map. The unauthorised construction was destroyed.

Moreover, an illegal colony was being built on approximately 40 bighas of land in Chandrapur Bichpuri village, near the Ramganga Sector Housing Scheme. Demolition action was taken here on 18th December last year after a map was not provided. On 12th December, the authorities took action against eight unlawful colonies constructed on 106 bighas in the Bhojipura area.

