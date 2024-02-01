National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-Calicut) has suspended a student for an year followings protest against Ram mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya. The student, from the Department of Electronics and Communication, protested against the Ram mandir leading to tension on the campus last week. Following that, the Dean of Students’ Welfare decided to suspend the student.

Vysakh Premkumar,the fourth-year B.Tech. student has been suspended for a year for an “unlawful gathering” that led to “campus unrest”.

Earlier, on January 22, on the day of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, tensions had prevailed in the NIT campus as some students were protesting against the ceremony with “India is not Ram Rajya” poster, while some others were celebrating the Ram Mandir. Vysakh Premkumar was part of the group protesting against the ceremony. This led to tension on the NIT campus.

As per an OnManorama report, Vysakh clashed with a group named ‘Science and Spirituality Club’ after he raised objections to a saffron map with bow and arrow, attributed to Lord Ram.

The order issued by the Dean has highlighted Vysakh’s role in the tensions saying that he was solely accountable for inciting unrest and lowering the esteem of the institute. He has been banned from entering the campus or even the hostel during the course of his suspension without recieving prior permission.

The Dean’s order also states that Vysakh Premkumar is a repeat offender and he had been warned verbally earlier as well on multiple occasions for not acting as per the students’ code of conduct.