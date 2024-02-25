Ashutosh Pandey, the plaintiff in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute, received a bomb threat originating from a Pakistani phone number on Friday (23rd February). Pandey said that the individual who threatened him warned of targeting him with a bomb unless he withdrew the case. Furthermore, Pandey said that the perpetrator also chanted anti-India slogans during the call. Pandey has filed a formal complaint with the police. The police are investigating the matter.

According to reports, the Pakistani man issued the threat by making a WhatsApp call on the mobile of Hindu party litigant Ashutosh Pandey at around 7:30 p.m. on Friday (23rd February). The caller said on a WhatsApp call, “Withdraw the lawsuit, or we’ll blow you up with a bomb. All your Facebook and Twitter IDs will be hacked. We will kill you if you don’t withdraw the case. Inshallah, you will be killed by a bomb. We will bury your ashes under the same Eidgah that you have been always talking about.”

Bhriguvanshi Ashutosh Pandey of Vrindavan Mathura is the in-charge of Shrimad Maheshwari Dham Siddhpeeth and Mata Shakumbari Peeth. He is a litigant and a party to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi case. He is also the chairman of ‘Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nirman Trust, Mathura’. Ashutosh Pandey, along with ‘Shri Krishna Sena’ national president Manish Davar and Karan Sharma, were going to Mathura by car after attending the hearing of the Janmabhoomi case in the High Court on Friday.

Ashutosh Pandey has complained to the Kotwali police in Fatehpur district after receiving the threat call. In his complaint, he said that he received a WhatsApp call near Fatehpur border threatening him not to pursue the case and withdraw the case. The caller also raised anti-India slogans, claiming to be a member of a Pakistan-based terrorist organisation.

SSI Santosh Kumar said, “An investigation is launched on receiving this complaint. After checking the mobile number through surveillance, it will be clear where the number is from. The victim has said that he was similarly threatened with death about 22 days ago.”

Fatehpur ASP Vijay Shankar Mishra spoke to the media about this. He said, “The WhatsApp number is being investigated by the surveillance cell. A case has been registered in this regard at Kotwali Nagar police station.”