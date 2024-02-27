The parents of late Punjabi rapper and musician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, well known as Sidhu Moosewala are expected to welcome a new family member shortly. According to the reports, Charan Kaur, Moosewala’s mother, is pregnant and due to give birth shortly.

Sidhu Moosewala was the sole kid of his parents. His father is claimed to be 60 years old, and his mother is 58. Rapper and singer Sidhu Moosewala was 28 years old when he died in 2022. Had he been alive today he would be 30 years old.

While Moosewala’s parents are yet to make a formal declaration, it is notable that Charan Kaur has not made any public appearance in more than six months. It is also being said that the couple used In vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment to get pregnant and that the woman has not been stepping out of the house for the last three to four months because of the pregnancy.

According to family insiders quoted by several media reports, the delivery is expected soon.

On May 29, 2022, assailants shot and killed Moosewala in his car in Jawaharke village, Mansa district, Punjab. That year, Sidhu Moosewala, the well-known singer contested unsuccessfully for the Punjab Assembly seat in Mansa on a Congress ticket. He lost the polls to Vijay Singla of the Aam Aadmi Party, who won by a landslide victory in the 2022 Punjab elections.

About 31 people have been charged in the Moosewala murder case, including criminals Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, while 25 have been arrested.

Considered one of the wealthiest Punjabi musicians, Moosewala used to develop and produce his own songs and had a large fan base, particularly among young people.

Following Sidhu Moosewala’s death, numerous of his songs were released and received millions of views across various platforms, including YouTube. This comes following speculations that Moosewala’s father, Balkaur Singh, plans to run in the next 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Bathinda seat.

Sidhu Moosewala made his musical debut in 2017 with the release of his first track, G Wagon. Soon after, he established himself in the entertainment sector, receiving praise and respect for his music. Some of his most notable successes were Legend, So High, and The Last Ride.

Khalistani sympathiser Sidhu Moosewala praised Bhindranwale in his songs

Though the majority of the Punjabi singers who sympathise with the Khalistani narrative do not speak in the open about it, Moosewala is one of such singers who have gained fame to a level that his fans prefer to ignore the narrative he injects in some of his songs. During the farmer protests, he came up with a song titled ‘Panjab’ in which he openly praised Khalistani leader Bharpur Singh Balbir. The song started with his visuals in 1982 in the presence of Bhindranwale. The speech that was used by Moosewala talks openly about separatism. ‘Raj di gal Kyun na kariye. Assi maala phad ke Hindustan de kisi math de pujaari ni banna chauhnde’ (Why not talk of self-rule? We don’t wish to just hold prayer beads and become priests in some math in Hindustan) is one of the excerpts from the song.