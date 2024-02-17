The Sufi Islamic Board in Tamil Nadu has written a letter addressed to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Enforcement Directorate officials against Mr Abdul Rahman, the chairman of the Tamil Nadu Wakf Board, alleging that there are “mysterious activities” underway at the Wakf Board under his chairmanship. The Board has alleged that Rahman has been misusing his post to solicit funds to purportedly fund a medical college.

“It is submitted that from the start of 2022, it was widely publicised that under the aegis of Mr Abdul Rahman, Chairman, of Tamilnadu Waqf Board, the construction of a medical college and Hospital at Veppur, Tiruchy was on the anvil. Further, Mr Abdul Rahman has been abusing/using his public statutory post to solicit donations for the proposed Medical College,” the complaint by the Islamic Sufi Board read.

The Islamic Sufi Board contended that Rahman has conducted many meetings across the state and solicited Rs 300 crores for the said college.

Alleging that Rahman has also solicited funds from abroad, the complaint reads, “Mr. Abdur Rahman knowing fully well that he would not be given NOC to visit abroad for such a purpose, came up a with representation dated 27-10-2022 with a contrived excuse that he proposed to go to Umrah, Saudi Arabia and believing the same to be true the Principal Secretary to Government – Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes & Minorities Welfare Department accorded No Objection Certificate NOC GO. (RT) No. 16 dated 22-11-2022.”

The complaint also asserted that Mr Rahman had used the ruse of going to Umrah to solicit funds from abroad. “It is pertinent to note that the GO permitted Mr Abdul Rahman to visit only Mecca and Madinah for Umrah but instead on 3-12-2022, he visited UAD to solicit funds On 14-12-2022, he even addressed a meeting in Jeddah on the proposed Medical College and social media was flooded with posts advertising the meeting and touting it as a discussion meeting on the proposed Medical College. The post also claimed that the building works have commenced. This shows that he has used Umrah as a ruse and has induced the Government to accord NOC which is a valuable security and has thus committed cheating,” the complaint further added.

The group said Rahman also violated the government permission that restricted his travel to Mecca by visiting UAE and Jeddah.

“Abdul Rahman has not upheld the honour of the Indian National Flag and Symbol for which a FIR CR. NO 339/2022 has been lodged by the North Beach Police Station, Chennai and hence he cannot be expected to uphold the dignity and honour of India and not indulge in acts prejudicial to the sovereignty of India,” the complaint letter addressed to the Finance Minister, ED officials read.

The group stated that by visiting countries that he was not permitted to, Mr Rahman has committed offences that fall under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, besides violating the terms of the NOC he had procured to visit Mecca for performing Umrah.

It also added that Mr Rahman is not authorised to receive foreign contributions being a Public Servant and an office bearer of the Indian Union Muslim League under 3(1)(c) and (e) of FCRA 2010. In addition to this, prosecution is pending against him in Chennai’s North Beach Police Station, Cr NO 339/2022 due to which he is prohibited from receiving any contribution vide Section12(4)(e) of FCRA 2010, the group added.

“Thus the disobedience to the conditions mentioned in the GO (RT) NO: 196 dated 22-11-22 tended to affect the monetary safety of the Country and Mr. Abdur Rahman by violating the condition of the NOC has committed an offence under Section 188 IPC,” the complaint further added.

The Sufi Board also alleged that the chairman had worked as a liaison agent for several past and present politicians, helping them to funnel their black money through business partners in Dubai and make their investments. All such activities were carried out in the name and guise of “Quaide Millath Tamil Peravai”, there is no role for the descendants of Quaide Millath Late. Ismail Sahib. He further established his business contacts in Malaysia and some other Southeast Asian Countries known to him only, the Board said.

Earlier in September 2022, an FIR was lodged against Abdul Rahman, the head of the Tamil Nadu Waqf Board, accusing him of displaying disrespect towards the national flag and emblem.

The FIR stems from a complaint filed by Ajmal Khan, who alleges that Rahman, since assuming the role of chairman, has consistently shown disregard for the Tricolour by displaying it on his official vehicle.