Tamil film actor Vijay on Friday took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce his entry into politics. The actor named his political party ‘Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam’ and released a statement.

In the statement, actor Vijay stated that his newly launched party will not contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and will not support any other party, citing the decision made during the General and Executive Council Meeting.

Born on June 22, 1974, Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, professionally known as Vijay, is a prominent Indian actor and singer primarily active in the Tamil cinema industry. Renowned for his versatile talents, he stands as one of the top-earning actors in India and has consistently secured a place in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list on seven occasions.

With a lead role in 67 films, Vijay, affectionately called Thalapathy (meaning Commander), enjoys a substantial fan base both nationally and internationally. His accolades include an Osaka Best Actor Award and a South Indian International Movie Award. Notably, in 2023, Vijay achieved the distinction of being the highest-paid actor in India.