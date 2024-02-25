The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Delhi busted a sprawling drug trafficking network on 15th February. The NCB officials shared this information on Saturday (24th February). The operation, led by NCB officials in conjunction with the Delhi Police Special Cell, culminated in the arrest of three individuals hailing from Tamil Nadu and the seizure of 50 kilograms of pseudoephedrine, a key chemical used in the production of methamphetamine. A Tamil film producer is reportedly the mastermind of the racket and is currently absconding.

During interrogation, the three arrested individuals disclosed that they had orchestrated a total of 45 consignments over the past three years, collectively amounting to approximately 3,500 kilograms of pseudoephedrine. These shipments, valued at over Rs 2,000 crore in the international market, underscored the scale of the operation and the substantial profits involved in the illicit trade. They also had planned to conceal pseudoephedrine within seemingly innocuous food products. Furthermore, the interrogation unveiled the transnational reach of the drug trafficking network, spanning across India, New Zealand, Australia, and Malaysia.

Gyaneshwar Singh, Deputy Director General of the NCB said, “After inputs from the US Drug Enforcement Administration indicated that the consignments were being sent from Delhi, a joint team of the Delhi police special cell and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) was constituted. After four months of intensive technical and field surveillance, it was learnt that these operatives were in Delhi again and were trying to send another consignment to Australia.”

He added, “The NCB and Delhi Police teams dismantled the network based on information provided by Australian and New Zealand authorities approximately four months ago. They alerted about significant quantities of pseudoephedrine hidden within coconut powder being shipped from India to both countries.”

The collaborative efforts of the NCB and Delhi police led to a raid on a warehouse located in West Delhi’s Basai Darapur, where operatives of the syndicate were apprehended while concealing pseudoephedrine within a multigrain food mixture for smuggling purposes. Subsequently, three members of the gang were arrested, and law enforcement seized a total of 50 kilograms of the chemical.

Gyaneshwar Singh further said, “The mastermind of the nexus has been identified as a Tamil film producer, who is on the run. Efforts are being made to arrest him so that the source of pseudoephedrine can be ascertained.”

Pseudoephedrine, a precursor chemical used in manufacturing methamphetamine, commonly known as meth or crystal meth, fetches nearly Rs 1.5 crore per kilogram in Australia and New Zealand. Under Indian law, illegal possession and trade of pseudoephedrine are punishable by up to 10 years of imprisonment under the NDPS Act. Efforts are now underway to apprehend the key figures behind this nefarious racket, including the Tamil film producer who is the mastermind.