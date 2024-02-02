Friday, February 2, 2024
HomeNews ReportsTelangana: Hindu woman commits suicide after live-in partner Mohammed Ali betrays her, was forced...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Telangana: Hindu woman commits suicide after live-in partner Mohammed Ali betrays her, was forced to convert to Islam

Mohammed Ali impregnated Adithi Bharadwaj, converted her to Islam and gave her the name of 'Azia Fatima.'

OpIndia Staff
Telangana: Hindu woman kills herself after live-in-partner Ali cheats on her
Representational Image via NDTV
10

On 28th January this year, a 35-year-old techie was discovered dead at her home in Attapur in the Rangareddy district of Telangana.

The deceased has been identified as Adithi Bharadwaj, a software engineer and a native of Gujarat. Police stated that she took the drastic step after Mohammed Ali, her boyfriend of many years, cheated on her.

According to Attapur inspector Puli Yadagiri, the two had been dating for several years. The betrayal had a severe negative effect on her mental health due to which she stopped interacting with people, refused to eat meals with her roommates and withdrew from social events

Their concerns were intensified when the deceased’s fellow hostel mates found her door locked on the fateful day and were horrified to see her lifeless body as they broke it open.

The couple was living together and Mohammed Ali had converted her to Islam as well as given her a new name, Azia Fatima after impregnating her. However, he married another woman belonging to his religion.

Adithi Bharadwaj was allegedly previously married, but she divorced her husband and was going to marry Mohammed Ali on 12th February in Hyderabad. However, he cheated on her before the wedding and she could not bear this deception and gradually went into depression.

Moreover, she recently visited the hospital voicing concerns over her health where she learned that she was expecting a child and had been worrying about it. She was shocked and called Mohammed Ali to inform him of the news but nothing came out of it after which she ended her life.

The body has been moved to the postmortem facility at Osmania General Hospital. “We are working to gather technical evidence to arrest the accused. The investigation is in progress,” proclaimed an official aware of the developments.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsadithi bharadwaj, aditi bharadwaj, hyderabad techie suicide, telangana techie suicide
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com