Maharashtra: Food supplier Javed Khan molests girls of Thane’s CP Goenka School during a school trip, arrested

The parents of the aggrieved students held protests against the school administration after this incident was revealed. They demanded a thorough investigation of this incident from the school as well.

Javed Khan molested girls of CP Goenka School Thane
Javed Khan molested girls of CP Goenka School Thane. Image Source: Loksatta
On Wednesday (21st February), Thane police registered an FIR against one Javed Khan for molesting school girls during a school trip. The 27-year-old accused was arrested by the police based on the complaint lodged by the students of the CP Goenka School in Thane Maharashtra. The school administration is also probing the teachers involved in this case. Javed Khan had joined the school trip as a food items provider.

The CP Goenka School is situated in the Kapurbawdi area of Thane in Maharashtra. Some days ago, the students of the school had gone on a co-educational trip. Accused Javed Khan was providing food items to the students on the bus at that time. It came to light after some girls’ complaints that Javed Khan molested the girls on the bus while providing the food items. The incident was revealed after the girls informed their parents about it.

A case in this regard was registered at Kapurbawdi police station based on the complaint of the girls and their parents. The police then arrested the accused Javed Khan. The parents of the aggrieved students held protests against the school administration after this incident was revealed. They demanded a thorough investigation of this incident from the school as well.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Avinash Jadhav and Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) leader and former corporator of Thane Sanjay Bhoir came to support the parents in these protests. Parents are deciding not to send their children to school until the school administrator takes action against the principal. The police are further investigating in this case.

