Thursday, February 15, 2024
HomeNews ReportsTripura: 'Vulgar' depiction of Saraswati idol in Govt Art and Craft college sparks row,...
News Reports
Updated:

Tripura: ‘Vulgar’ depiction of Saraswati idol in Govt Art and Craft college sparks row, ABVP protests against authorities

"It's our demand to the CM Dr Manik Saha to take strict action against the college authority and dismiss the principal too," Acharjee added. 

ANI
ABVP protested against an alleged 'vulgar' depiction of Saraswati idol in Govt Art and Craft college Tripura
The 'controversial' idol was covered with a saree and was moved to back of the pandal, image via NDTV
4

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest at the Tripura Government College of Art and Craft on Wednesday over purported vulgarity in an idol of Goddess Saraswati being worshipped at the college premises.

Members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated student body ABVP protested against the idol of Goddess Saraswati placed in the government institute at Lichubagan, claiming that it was “vulgar” and contrary to the spirit of Indian culture and religious sentiments, and compelled the institute authorities to drape the idol with a saree.

Dibakar Acharjee, Joint Secretary of the ABVP unit of the state, said that the organisation strongly opposed any such initiative by educational institutions, hurting religious sentiment.

“As we all know, today is Basant Panchami and Goddess Saraswati is worshipped all over the country. In the very morning, we all got news that in the Government Art and Craft College, the idol of Goddess Saraswati was sculptured in a very wrong and vulgar way.

We instantly reached the location and started our protest. We bound the college authority to stop the worship there and forced the students to rap a saree on the idol. We strongly protest against this type of initiative in any educational institution,” he said.
He further demanded Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha take strict action against the college authority.

“It’s our demand to the CM Dr Manik Saha to take strict action against the college authority and dismiss the principal too,” he added. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsTripura govt college, Tripura news,
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Didn’t expect my candidature: Karsevak Ajit Gopchade, who was in Ayodhya for karseva in 1992, on Rajya Sabha nomination from BJP

ANI -

51 crore accounts, 35 crore rupee cards, Rs 2 lakh crore deposit: The corruption-free and crucial benefits provided to the poor by Pradhan Mantri...

अर्पित त्रिपाठी -

Protesting farmers keep Haryana CID officer hostage alleging he was ‘spying’ on them, announce rail blockade in Punjab

OpIndia Staff -

Hindus in Haldwani display remarkable valour: Men chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ saved policemen from rioters, women used scarves to bandage injured

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Another video of Mufti Salman Azhari goes viral where he instigates Muslims, says ‘one day everyone will follow Islam’, and Hindus will ‘pay’ for...

OpIndia Staff -

Haldwani violence: Who is Nainital DM Vandana Singh who exposed the mob’s plot to kill and didn’t submit to media’s pressure tactics? Details

Pragya Bakshi Sharma -

Meet Manoj Singh Duhan: Pro-Khalistan separatist leader Amritpal Singh’s aide who runs Hinduphobic propaganda to convert Hindu farmers to Sikhism

OpIndia Staff -

ED issues sixth summons to Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy scam case after he skipped 5 summons, asks to appear on 19 February

ANI -

Sandeshkhali protests: Local woman says police asking for proof of rape, NCW chief says police filed case against relatives of victims instead of TMC’s...

OpIndia Staff -

Sonia Gandhi files RS nomination from Rajasthan after Rahul fled from Amethi in 2019: Has Congress already accepted another defeat?

Gopal Tiwari -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com