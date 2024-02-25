Sunday, February 25, 2024
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Uttarakhand govt to table Public and Private Property Damage Recovery Bill for recovery of damages to property during riots and protests

Under this bill, the losses incurred during protests and strikes will be recovered from the accused involved in the disturbance.

The Uttarakhand government is set to table the ‘Uttarakhand Public and Private Property Damage Recovery Bill’ in the assembly during the upcoming budget session commencing on February 26 (Monday) to deal strictly with miscreants damaging government and private property during protests.

Under this bill, the losses incurred during protests and strikes will be recovered from the accused involved in the disturbance. To compensate for the loss, a tribunal will be constituted under the chairmanship of a retired district judge.

The neighbouring Uttar Pradesh government has already passed a similar bill in 2020.

Days ago, Uttarakhand became the only state to introduce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The draft proposes uniform civil laws for all communities in the state.

Earlier on February 7, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the passage of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill in the Legislative Assembly marked a “historic day in the history of Uttarakhand.”

He emphasized that the legislation benefits every section of society, asserting that a government promise to the people has been fulfilled.

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill was passed with a comfortable majority during a special session of the Uttarakhand assembly on February 7.

The Uniform Civil Code, which proposes similar or uniform laws for all communities, was tabled during the special session by the Chief Minister.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

