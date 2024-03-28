The Delhi Court on Thursday further remanded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody until April 1 in the money laundering case related to the alleged liquor policy scam. The Aaptards, despite being aware of the truth, activated a brand-new toolkit, as they have begun disseminating flagrant lies to stir up their supremo’s holier-than-thou attitude.

On March 28, Delhi CM and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal transformed the courtroom into a typical Hindi daily soap opera. Kejriwal’s supporters, however, rushed to X to praise the AAP chief, saying that Kejriwal’s powerful argumentation silenced the judge and the ASG. Journalist Atul Krishnan, using the X handle @iAtulKrishnan1, was, however, quick to puncture the false claim being spread by the AAP loyalists on X.

Social media user AAPKaMehta, whose X handle is @DaaruBaazMehta, was the first supporter of Arvind Kejriwal to disseminate this bizarre lie. He posted what he claimed to be an excerpt from today’s court argument.

According to @DaaruBaazMehta, Arvind Kejriwal questioned Additional Solicitor General SV Raju about his arrest. In response, ASG stated that Kejriwal had been arrested because of a statement they had against him.

Reacting to the ASG’s remark, Kejriwal reportedly said, “So if I say I gave 100 crores to Modi and Amit Shah, will you go and arrest them based on my statement?,” as posted by @DaaruBaazMehta.

Lauding Kejriwal for his ‘savage’ response, the X user said that after hearing Kejriwal’s reply, the judge and ASG were rendered dumbfounded.

SAVAGE BY ARVIND KEJRIWAL



Arvind Kejriwal in Court : Why have you arrested me?



ASG Raju : We have a statement against you.



Kejriwal : So if I say I gave 100 crores to Modi and Amit Shah, will you go and arrest them basd on my statement?



Judge and ASG both went quiet 😂😂😂… — AAP Ka Mehta 🇮🇳 (@DaaruBaazMehta) March 28, 2024

Soon after AAPKaMehta shared this on X, several Aaptards jumped onto the bandwagon. They spread the exact same lie to exalt the AAP supremo for not only being innocent but highly intelligent who, with his wisdom managed to silence the judge as well as the ASG.

Arvind Kejriwal in Court : Why have you arrested me?



ASG Raju : We have a statement against you.



Kejriwal : So if I say I gave 100 crores to Modi and Amit Shah, will you go and arrest them based on my statement?



Judge and ASG both went quiet 😂😂😂



Savage.… — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) March 28, 2024

🚨SAVAGE BY ARVIND KEJRIWAL🚨



Arvind Kejriwal in Court : Why have you arrested me?



ASG Raju : We have a statement against you.



Kejriwal : So if I say I gave 100 crores to Modi and Amit Shah, will you go and arrest them basd on my statement?



Judge and ASG both went quiet… — Muskaan Panchal (@ProudIndian_M) March 28, 2024

#ArvindKejriwal 🔥🔥



Arvind Kejriwal in Court : Why have you arrested me?



ASG Raju : We have a statement against you.



Kejriwal : So if I say I gave 100 crores to Modi and Amit Shah, will you go and arrest them basd on my statement?



Judge and ASG both went quiet 😂 — Amit Mishra (@Amitjanhit) March 28, 2024

SAVAGE BY ARVIND KEJRIWAL



Arvind Kejriwal in Court : Why have you arrested me?



ASG Raju : We have a statement against you.



Kejriwal : So if I say I gave 100 crores to Modi and Amit Shah, will you go and arrest them basd on my statement?



Judge and ASG both went quiet 😂😂😂… — Sarvesh Mishra (@SarveshMishra_) March 28, 2024

Arvind Kejriwal in Court : Why have you arrested me?



ASG Raju : We have a statement against you.



Kejriwal : So if I say I gave 100 crores to Modi and Amit Shah, will you go and arrest them based on my statement?



Judge and ASG both went quiet 😂😂😂



Savage.… — INDIA Alliance (@2024_For_INDIA) March 28, 2024

However, this was just another botched attempt by the supporters of the AAP to place Arvind Kejriwal above himself. As soon as this falsehood was spread, journalist Atul Krishnan, using the X handle @iAtulKrishnan1, debunked it. Atul Krishnan responded to @DaaruBaazMehta by stating that he was in the courtroom during the hearing and that nothing of this nature took place there.

I am in the Courtroom, nothing happened like this https://t.co/iuceVp4Hjt — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) March 28, 2024

In fact, OpIndia reported how the AAP supremo had converted the courtroom into a typical saas-bahu daily soap as he asked the Additional Solicitor General SV Raju to give him “aashirwad” (blessings) adding that he should allow him to speak. In an apparent attempt to play victim, the Delhi CM also claimed that the Enforcement Directorate of trying to “crush” the Aam Aadmi Party.

When the court asked him to give his statement in writing, Kejriwal insisted on being allowed to speak and said, “Mujhe bolne dein (Let me speak).”

“Mere Ghar pe dhero mantri aate Hain, wo aapas me khusir phusur karte Hain, documents dete Hain. Kya ye statement ek sitting CM ko arrest krne ke lie sufficient hai? (Lots of ministers come to my house daily, they talk among themselves, give me files. Is a statement like this sufficient to arrest a sitting Chief Minister?)” Kejriwal said.

As ASG SV Raju objected to this, Kejriwal said, “Raju sahab Mai aapse aashirwad chahta hu. Please mujhe bolne dein. (Raju Sahab I want your blessings. Please let me speak).”

The Delhi CM went on to claim that the ‘real’ liquor scam began after the Enforcement Directorate initiated the investigation. Kejriwal asserted that the ED’s sole aim is to “crush” Aam Aadmi Party.

The court, however, after hearing the submissions made by both sides, extended Kejriwal’s custody by four days. The Delhi CM will stay in ED’s custody till 1st April.