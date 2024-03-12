“India implements citizenship amendment law excluding Muslims”, this, with some changes here and there, has been the headline of several international media houses. These media organisations are notorious for peddling anti-India narratives and painting the Muslim community as the victims during their reportage on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Ever since the Modi government notified CAA on 11th of March 2024, a section of local and international media has resorted to labeling the much-needed law as “discriminatory” since it ‘excludes Muslims’.

Qatar-owned propaganda news outlet Al Jazeera has suffered a serious meltdown since the CAA notification was issued. The propaganda factory deemed the CAA as ‘Anti-Muslim’ even though the law does not even mention Muslims, Indian or not. “India implements ‘anti-Muslim’ 2019 citizenship law weeks before election”, the headline of the Al Jazeera report reads.

Al Jazeera headline

However, the Press Information Bureau has fact-checked Aj Jazeera for its “misleading” report on CAA and stated on X, “Misinformation is being spread by @AJEnglish regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act, calling the act ‘anti-Muslim’. The claim is misleading. CAA will not take away the citizenship of any Indian citizen irrespective of religion. It’s not against any single religion/ community. It’s an enabling law only to provide citizenship to persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries – Afghanistan, Pakistan & Bangladesh,” PIB stated.

BBC follows suit, peddles the ‘CAA is anti-Muslim’ narrative

The headline of a report on CAA by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) which achieved notoriety for its anti-India propaganda and bias read, “India to enforce migrant law that excludes Muslims.”

BBC report on CAA

Another British media outlet The Guardian reported, “India enacts citizenship law criticised as ‘discriminatory’ to Muslims”

Guardian report on CAA

An SBS Australia report headline stated, “India moves to implement contentious ‘anti-Muslim’ citizenship law.”

SBS News report on CAA

Meanwhile, Voice of America’s headline stated, “India Announces Steps to Implement Citizenship Law That Excludes Muslims.”

Voice of America report on CAA

Credit where due, no one can compete against liberal and Islamist sympathising media outlets in their meticulous efforts to push an apocryphal narrative. The headlines of BBC, Al Jazeera, VOA, and SBS Australia etc discussed above show how even a humanitarian gesture and praiseworthy move can also be used as a weapon against a government, falsely paint a religious community as victims and instigate them.

The blatant labelling of CAA as ‘anti-Muslim’, ‘discriminatory’ and whatnot insinuates that the most important aspect of the Act is not that it will allow citizenship in India to persecuted Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian communities but that it ‘excludes Muslims’. These media reports contribute to the fear-mongering among Indian Muslims, deeming the Modi government as somehow anti-Muslim and even inciting protests and violence.

CAA is for persecuted minorities in neighbouring Muslim countries, Muslims are not persecuted minorities where Islam is state religion

The repeated usage of “excludes Muslims” in the mainstream media reports on CAA warrants delving into why Muslims have not been included in the Citizenship Act. On 11th March, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs notified the rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA-2019). These rules, called the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 will enable the persons eligible under CAA-2019 to apply for a grant of Indian citizenship.

Under the CAA, people belonging to persecuted minority groups in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan—including Christians, Parsis, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Hindus, and Sikhs—who came to India on or before December 31, 2014, will be granted Indian citizenship. Now the question is why the persecuted sections of Muslims including the Shias and Ahmadiyas are not considered eligible for citizenship in India. For this, the CAA notification needs to be read carefully. The CAA enables minorities persecuted on religious grounds in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to acquire citizenship in India.

Notably, although Shias and Ahmadiyas maybe subjected to discrimination, attacks and adversities of other sorts, they identify as Muslims. They are still the part of Muslim majority of the theocratic Islamic nations like Pakistan and Afghanistan. There is a difference between sectarian violence and religion-based violence. The problems that Shias and Ahmadiyas face in the Islamic nation of Pakistan are law and order problems for Pakistan to deal with.

CAA doesn’t affect or negate existing rules for anyone to come to India legally, including Muslims

Moreover, the CAA is for refugees already living in India, not for any current or future groups who may face persecution due to political and ethnic reasons in neighbouring countries. Even then, the CAA doesn’t affect, or negate any existing rules for foreigners to come to India legally, or seek shelter in India. Muslims from the neighbouring, or any country, can still come to India legally.

It is amusing that people who often boast of having a Ummah of 50+ Islamic countries want their ‘persecuted’ people to be inducted as citizens in India, a Hindu-majority country. Moreover, it anyways does not make sense, because the partition of India in 1947 was on the basis of religion. Muslims wanted a separate country and they got it. Pakistan had promised Indian leaders that minorities would be treated well, but it never kept that promise. Over the years, the population of minorities in both Pakistan and Bangladesh and in Afghanistan, has dwindled due to the relentless harassment of non-Muslims in these Islamic nations.

While India does not back or appreciate persecution of any community on religious or sectarian grounds, it must not be forgotten that the community was at the forefront of the creation of Pakistan. A detailed OpIndia report on the role of Ahamadiyas in Pakistan’s creation can be read here.

Why the arguments against CAA citing Article 14 of the Indian constitution are stupid

It is pertinent to note that those opposed to CAA argue that the Act violates Article 14 of the Indian constitution which guarantees the “right to equality”. Notably, Article 14 assures all persons the right to equality before the law and equal protection of the laws on Indian territory. This assurance does not imply or intend absolute mathematical equality and enables the state to make appropriate classifications. The state can enact special laws for specific groups. The only criterion is that this categorization and the object it represents have a reasonable connection. The CAA aims to safeguard those persecuted on religious grounds in our three surrounding nations.

Moreover, the Indian constitution defines the rights of Indian citizens, not refugees from other countries. Granting citizenship to refugees is entirely the government’s decision to make.

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was back in 2019 asked about why the Rohingyas, who are largely Muslims not included in CAA. The minister back then had said, “Rohingyas don’t come to India directly. They go to Bangladesh and then illegally infiltrate into India from there.”

It is worth noting that India is not a party to either the 1951 Refugee Convention or the 1967 Protocol. As a result, no international conventions are binding on India. Even if we consider international standards, the Rohingyas are circumventing a safe haven in Bangladesh to reach India in search of material benefits, they are economic refugees in India, who have entered illegally. Thus, it is apparent that when they reach India, they are economic migrants rather than persecuted/oppressed minorities.

Notably, according to a 2017 MHA estimate over 40,000 illegal Rohingya immigrants are staying in India. While there have been Shaheen Bagh-like anti-CAA protests in the past planned, promoted and internationalised by usual players in the name of ‘saving the constitution’ and whatnot, the Act has nothing even remotely to do with Indian Muslims.

