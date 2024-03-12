A day after Al Jazeera falsely claimed that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) notified by the Modi government was somehow anti-Muslim, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) debunked the lies of the Qatari State-owned propaganda outlet.

On Monday (11th March), Al Jazeera had posted one of its dubious articles on CAA titled ‘India implements ‘anti-Muslim’ 2019 citizenship law weeks before election’ on its X (formerly Twitter) handle.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB), a nodal agency of the Government of India under the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry, pointed out on Tuesday (12th March) that the claims made by Al Jazeera was misleading.

1/2 pic.twitter.com/EkaV2sEr5X — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 12, 2024

“Misinformation is being spread by Al Jazeera regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act, calling the act ‘anti-Muslim’,” it tweeted.

PIB further stated, “CAA will not take away citizenship of any Indian citizen irrespective of religion. It’s not against any single religion/ community.”

“It’s an enabling law only to provide citizenship to persecuted minorities from neighboring countries – Afghanistan, Pakistan & Bangladesh,” it emphasised.

2/2 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 12, 2024

In January this year, a Yemini-British journalist named Adnan Al-Ameri revealed how Al Jazeera carries out the agenda of the Muslim Brotherhood at the behest of the Qatari government.

In an interview with the Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post, Al-Ameri informed that he worked for the youth channel of Al Jazeera named JeemTV in Doha.

Adnan Al-Ameri informed, “Much of the staff there are of Palestinian descent. Of course, they’re all aligned with Hamas. No Fatah loyalists are to be found there, nor anyone who doesn’t affiliate with Hamas or Qatar’s agendas…Al Jazeera also started to show support for the Houthis and their attacks.”