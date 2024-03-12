Tuesday, March 12, 2024
HomeNews Reports'CAA will not take away citizenship of any Indian citizen irrespective of religion': PIB...
Editor's picksMediaNews Reports
Updated:

‘CAA will not take away citizenship of any Indian citizen irrespective of religion’: PIB fact-checks lies of Qatar-owned, Islamist propaganda outlet Al Jazeera

"Misinformation is being spread by Al Jazeera regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act, calling the act 'anti-Muslim'," PIB tweeted.

OpIndia Staff
'CAA will not take away citizenship of any Indian citizen irrespective of religion': PIB fact-checks lies of Qatar-owned, Islamist propaganda outlet Al Jazeera
Logos of Al Jazeera and Press Information Bureau
11

A day after Al Jazeera falsely claimed that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) notified by the Modi government was somehow anti-Muslim, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) debunked the lies of the Qatari State-owned propaganda outlet.

On Monday (11th March), Al Jazeera had posted one of its dubious articles on CAA titled ‘India implements ‘anti-Muslim’ 2019 citizenship law weeks before election’ on its X (formerly Twitter) handle.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB), a nodal agency of the Government of India under the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry, pointed out on Tuesday (12th March) that the claims made by Al Jazeera was misleading.

“Misinformation is being spread by Al Jazeera regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act, calling the act ‘anti-Muslim’,” it tweeted.

PIB further stated, “CAA will not take away citizenship of any Indian citizen irrespective of religion. It’s not against any single religion/ community.”

“It’s an enabling law only to provide citizenship to persecuted minorities from neighboring countries – Afghanistan, Pakistan & Bangladesh,” it emphasised.

In January this year, a Yemini-British journalist named Adnan Al-Ameri revealed how Al Jazeera carries out the agenda of the Muslim Brotherhood at the behest of the Qatari government.

In an interview with the Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post, Al-Ameri informed that he worked for the youth channel of Al Jazeera named JeemTV in Doha.

Adnan Al-Ameri informed, “Much of the staff there are of Palestinian descent. Of course, they’re all aligned with Hamas. No Fatah loyalists are to be found there, nor anyone who doesn’t affiliate with Hamas or Qatar’s agendas…Al Jazeera also started to show support for the Houthis and their attacks.”

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched terms'India implements ‘anti-Muslim’ 2019 citizenship law weeks before election', Al Jazeera, CAA, PIB
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Boeing whistleblower who brought lawsuit against US aviation giant found dead, company’s airplanes continue to suffer technical mishaps worldwide

OpIndia Staff -
Barnett's death has come just a week after he gave a formal deposition in which he was questioned by Boeing's lawyers, before being cross-examined by his own counsel. He was to undergo further questioning on Saturday, for which he failed to appear. Later, his body was found in a parking lot.
News Reports

Mamata Banerjee; ‘Muslim journalist’ and Islamists start inciting violence, “CAA implemented on eve of Ramzan” seems to be the new toolkit

OpIndia Staff -
As soon as the Union Home Ministry officially notified the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), journalists, lawmakers, and Islamists, went into overdrive spreading false information that the Act discriminates against Muslims returned with a new toolkit, this time using the Muslim festival of Ramadan to promote their anti-Modi rhetorics

AAP MLAs bats for opium cultivation and shops in Punjab: What it means for a state perennially beset by the drug problem

Government of India notifies implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules: Read what gazette notification says

Who is Haji Nurul Islam nominated by TMC from Sandeshkhali’s Bashirhat: Mastermind of 2010 riot where Muslim mob burnt down Hindu homes & temples...

Congress’ trusted journalist Rasheed Kidwai paints a sorry picture of Rahul Gandhi in Barkha Dutt interview: Here are 5 things he said

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com