In the Kaimur district of Bihar, a Hindu woman had to pay a dear price, with her life, for being in an interfaith relationship. A Muslim youth named Shafiq Ansari killed his Hindu girlfriend by slitting her throat with a knife and pushing her body from Manjhar Kund hill in Rohtas district. The horrific murder took place on February 18th this year, while the body of the deceased victim was recovered 20 days later. The accused was reportedly ‘upset’ because the girl stopped talking to him for the past few days, which is why he killed her.

Taking to X, Bihar Police informed about the accused person’s arrest and wrote, “The accused involved in the kidnapping and murder of a woman was arrested under Bhabhua police station area of ​​Kaimur district. The knife used in the incident was also recovered from the arrested criminal.”

On Sunday (10th March), Bhabua SDPO Shivshankar Kumar also informed that the accused Shafiq had been arrested and sent to jail.

According to the police, the victim had arrived at her cousin’s house in Rohtas on 17th February for her high school exams. The 21-year-old accused took the victim first to his rented house in Sasaram and then to Manjhar Kund Hill and brutally murdered her with a knife. The accused is a resident of Gangwalia village in Bhabua.

Reports said that the family of the victim had lodged a missing person complaint after the 17-year-old victim did not return home. After no initial success, the police probed the love angle and found out about Shafiq Ansari’s link with the victim. Subsequently, the police constituted a team and Shafiq was taken into custody and interrogated by the police.

In a press note, the Kaimur police said that during the questioning, accused Shafiq told the police about his horrific crime. The accused said that he was in love with the deceased but for the last few days, she had not been talking to him, because of which he was upset. On the day of the incident, the accused called up the victim and asked her to meet him. He took her to Manjhar Kund in Sasaram. On the way, he bought apples and a fruit-cutting knife. When they reached the spot, he stabbed the Hindu girl with a fruit-cutting knife and fled after pushing down her body from Manjhar Kund Hill.

The police have retrieved the girl’s body, clothes, and the knife used in the murder based on the accused’s information and have begun further investigations.