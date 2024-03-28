Thursday, March 28, 2024
HomeNews ReportsTrouble mounts for Arvind Kejriwal? CBI, which was first to initiate investigation into Liquor...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Trouble mounts for Arvind Kejriwal? CBI, which was first to initiate investigation into Liquor Policy scam, to seek custody as ED custody ends: Reports

CBI has named 14 people, including former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, in the matter. Sisodia is currently lodged in Tihar jail. Kejriwal has been in ED custody since 21st March when the investigation agency arrested him. He was produced before the court the next day, from where he was sent to ED custody till 28th March.

OpIndia Staff
CBI to seek custody of Arvind Kejriwal in Excise Policy Scam
As ED's custody coming to an end, reports suggest CBI might seek Kejriwal's custody in liquor policy scam (Image: Week)
8

On 28th March, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, will be produced before the Rouse Avenue Court as the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) custody ends. Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is reportedly set to seek Kejriwal’s custody in the now-scrapped Liquor Policy scam probe. Notably, the CBI initiated the investigation at the request of Delhi LG in 2022 after the Chief Secretary flagged anomalies in the liquor policy. ED later initiated a money laundering probe into the matter.

Reports suggest he will be produced before the court at around 2 PM. Meanwhile, a two-judge bench comprising Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora in Delhi High Court will hear a PIL to remove Kejriwal from the CM post. Delhi Police has increased security outside the residence of Arvind Kejriwal given the upcoming court hearing.

CBI has named 14 people, including former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, in the matter. Sisodia is currently lodged in Tihar jail. Kejriwal has been in ED custody since 21st March when the investigation agency arrested him. He was produced before the court the next day, from where he was sent to ED custody till 28th March.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court refused to provide interim relief to Kejriwal and issued a notice to ED. The matter will be heard on 3rd April. Kejriwal had appealed in the high court against his arrest.

On 27th March, Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, appeared on camera for the second time to give a message from Kejriwal from jail. She claimed that he would reveal the money of the liquor scam in court on 28th March.

Meanwhile, a US State Department spokesperson once again pontificated, saying that the US is keeping an eye on Kejriwal’s matter. He added that they were aware of the allegations levelled by the Congress party that the Income Tax Department had frozen their bank accounts for political reasons. US’s comments came hours after India strongly objected to State Department meddling with Indian affairs in Kejriwal’s matter. The Ministry of External Affairs is yet to issue any statement on the second statement by the State Department despite India’s objections.

ED arrested Arvind Kejriwal in liquor policy scam

On 21st March, ED went to Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in the evening for questioning. Later, he was arrested by the investigating agency in the Delhi Excise Policy Scam. Kejriwal was presented in the court the next day where ED got his custody till 28th March. AAP has claimed that Kejriwal’s arrest was politically motivated and illegal. However, his appeal in the court for interim relief was rejected. In November 2021, the Delhi Government introduced a new liquor policy. In June 2022, the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee filed a complaint against the policy. In July 2022, the Chief Secretary of Delhi flagged the anomalies in the policy. Delhi LG requested CBI to initiate a probe and ED joined the investigation by registering a matter under PMLA. Since then, multiple arrests have been made including Manish Sisodia.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

China says Pakistan will be its friend in ‘combating terrorism’ after KP blast: Reality is, it has been protecting Pakistani terrorists from UN sanctions

OpIndia Staff -

Importance of mutual respect, deplore expressions of hatred against any individual or group: Ashoka University reacts after students raise anti-Brahmin slogans

OpIndia Staff -

Mahua Moitra effect? Naveen Patnaik drops 4-time MP Pinaki Mishra, announces Arup Patnaik as candidate for Puri Lok Sabha seat against BJP’s Sambit Patra

OpIndia Staff -

Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections: CM Pema Khandu and five other BJP candidates likely to win unopposed as no other candidate files nomination

OpIndia Staff -

‘Contesting election in South needs money, what community you belong to’: Nirmala Sitharaman says she won’t contest LS polls, but is grateful to BJP...

ANI -

“Ram Lalla played Holi in Awadh for the first time in 500 years”: UP CM Yogi Adityanath hails voters for making it possible

OpIndia Staff -

IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad smash records, score the highest ever team total in tournament’s history

OpIndia Staff -

IndiGo flight grazes stationary Air India plane at Kolkata airport, DGCA off-rosters pilots

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi High Court refuses to grant interim relief to Arvind Kejriwal, asks ED to file a reply on plea challenging his arrest and remand...

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan: Spy camera in Judges’ bedroom, colleague’s brother-in-law kidnapped, given electric shocks; ISI’s interference in Pak Judiciary

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com