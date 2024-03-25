Monday, March 25, 2024
‘Kya bhav chal raha hai’, ‘r*ndi’: Congress trolls attack Kangana Ranaut, Supriya Shrinate claims her account was ‘hacked’, blames her parody account instead

After having taken down the reprehensible post targeting Kangana Ranaut, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate claimed that her account was hacked, a justification that prominent personalities have often resorted to after finding themselves in a pickle over inappropriate social media conduct.

Supriya Shrinate and other Congress leaders and supporters hurled sexual innuendos and abuses at Kangana Ranaut
Actor Kangana Ranaut was at the receiving end of a particularly nasty online attack after Congress leaders and supporters targeted her with sexual innuendos and abuses following the announcement of her candidature from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh.

In a post on Instagram which has now been deleted, Congress National Spokesperson Supriya Shrinate asked, “Kya bhav chal raha hai Mandi me koi batayega? (Will someone tell me what the rate system in Mandi is?)” with a particularly racy picture of Kangana Ranaut.

The official Instagram account of Supriya Shrinate targeted Kangana Ranaut over candidature from Mandi

Other Congress supporters and leaders, too, resorted to abuses and vile innuendos to discredit the actor who has made the plunge into politics with her candidature from Mandi.

Congress supporter Mrinal Pande attacks Kangana Ranaut

Congress functionary HS Ahir abused actor Kangana Ranaut by referring to her candidature from Mandi as, “Mandi se R*ndi.”

Congress functionary abuses Kangana Ranaut

Islamists also joined in to abuse Kangana Ranaut.

The abusive tweets directed at Kangana Ranaut stirred online outrage, with many social media users expressing their disapproval of the Congress leaders, including Supriya Shrinate, for attacking a woman with sexual innuendos and encouraging others for the same.

Amid the raging outrage, Ms Shrinate deleted the post from her official Instagram account and tried washing her hands of the incident by claiming that her meta accounts were hacked.

She tried to project her blame on her parody account, claiming that the whole mischief was started by it. However, she did not explain how the mischief started by her parody account reflected on her official Instagram account where she had shared a picture of Kangana Ranaut with sexual innuendos.

Nevertheless, the entire episode demonstrates that for Congress leaders, including women politicians, slogans coined by their foremost party ideologues, such as “Ladki hu, Lad sakti hoon”, are just campaign rhetorics aimed at swaying public opinions and casting Congress as a pro-woman party, while in reality, it is an organisation that attracts misogynistic members with low intelligence that blame their parody accounts and lean on “my accounts were hacked” excuse for their vile social media posts.

