Former Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday claimed that the Congress party has given tickets to the family members of the ministers due to the lack of suitable candidates.

“The ruling party will split after the parliamentary polls,” Bommai said.

He told reporters that the Congress party would split within three months after Narendra Modi would take oath as the prime minister for the third time. It would have an impact on Karnataka also.

“The Dynasty politics has been there in the Congress party and it wasn’t new. But this time giving more tickets to the kith and kin of the ministers was for a different reason. The High command had asked ten ministers to contest in the parliamentary polls but they were not confident to win the election. When the national leaders asked them to suggest suitable candidates, they got the tickets to their sons, daughters, son-in-law, daughter-in-law and brother. This would not benefit the party at all as the voters have decided to vote for PM Modi,” he added.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader in Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai is contesting from the Gadag-Haveri Lok Sabha constituency in the Lok Sabha elections.

Further, the former CM said he would decide tomorrow when to file the nomination as Lok Sabha candidate.

Karnataka, which has 28 Lok Sabha seats, will vote in two phases on April 26 and May 7.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress and JD-S fought together against the BJP and the combine was decimated.

The BJP had won a record 25 seats; Congress and JD-S won just one seat each. The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19. The counting of votes is on June 4.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)