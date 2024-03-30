Saturday, March 30, 2024
HomeNews Reports'Congress will split after PM Modi comes to power for the third time': BJP...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Congress will split after PM Modi comes to power for the third time’: BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai

He told reporters that the Congress party would split within three months after Narendra Modi would take oath as the prime minister for the third time. It would have an impact on Karnataka also.

ANI
Congress split Basavraj Bommai
Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge (from left to right | Source: India Today)
5

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday claimed that the Congress party has given tickets to the family members of the ministers due to the lack of suitable candidates.

“The ruling party will split after the parliamentary polls,” Bommai said.

He told reporters that the Congress party would split within three months after Narendra Modi would take oath as the prime minister for the third time. It would have an impact on Karnataka also.

“The Dynasty politics has been there in the Congress party and it wasn’t new. But this time giving more tickets to the kith and kin of the ministers was for a different reason. The High command had asked ten ministers to contest in the parliamentary polls but they were not confident to win the election. When the national leaders asked them to suggest suitable candidates, they got the tickets to their sons, daughters, son-in-law, daughter-in-law and brother. This would not benefit the party at all as the voters have decided to vote for PM Modi,” he added.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader in Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai is contesting from the Gadag-Haveri Lok Sabha constituency in the Lok Sabha elections.

Further, the former CM said he would decide tomorrow when to file the nomination as Lok Sabha candidate.

Karnataka, which has 28 Lok Sabha seats, will vote in two phases on April 26 and May 7.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress and JD-S fought together against the BJP and the combine was decimated.

The BJP had won a record 25 seats; Congress and JD-S won just one seat each. The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19. The counting of votes is on June 4.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

‘There are individuals who perhaps commit mistakes’: Sagarika Ghose downplays Sandeshkhali unrest yet again, justifies arrest of Republic TV journalist

OpIndia Staff -

Himachal: 3 independent MLAs protest outside the assembly demanding that the speaker accept their resignations

ANI -

DoT orders telecom operators to discontinue USSD-based call forwarding and switch to alternate method from 15 April

OpIndia Staff -

Legal troubles could be mounting for Delhi minister Atishi, was AAP Goa In-charge when ₹45 crore from liquor scam was used for assembly election:...

OpIndia Staff -

Lok Sabha 2024: Election Commission bars TMC candidate and former cricketer Yusuf Pathan from using 2011 World Cup win photos for campaigning

OpIndia Staff -

6 AK-47s, 500+ rounds fired, braid chopped off as ‘trophy’: Story of the brutal murder of Krishnanand Rai by mafia don Mukhtar Ansari

Jhankar Mohta -

Ravichandran Ashwin slams fans for going too far in Rohit Sharma-Hardik Pandya fan war, asks if they have seen this with fans of cricketers...

ANI -

Gujarat: POCSO court sentences Azam Khan to 20 years in jail for luring away a Hindu minor girl from Mehsana and raping her in...

OpIndia Staff -

Chhattisgarh: Congress leader Jagdish Kaushik, who went on hunger strike protesting denial of ticket from Bilaspur, ends his fast unto death

OpIndia Staff -

One day after I.N.D.I. Alliance agreed seat sharing in Bihar, Congress leader Pappu Yadav announces he will file nomination from RJD allocated Purnia

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com