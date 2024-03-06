A shocking case of crime against a minor recently came to light from the Dayalpur area of ​​North-East Delhi. Police have arrested an accused named Shavez Alam for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl and impregnating her last year. According to media reports, when his criminal acts were exposed, he ‘married’ the minor victim he raped and impregnated. However, when she insisted on moving in with him, he gave her triple talaq.

According to reports, the minor victim has been living in the Mustafabad area for the last two years. She lives with her mother and siblings. Her father died in the year 2021. Her mother is also unwell and is undergoing treatment at Ihbas Hospital. The victim said that last year the neighbouring property dealer had got her family a house on rent. After this, accused Shavez Alam started visiting their house. It is alleged that on 14th August 2023, the girl was alone at home. Meanwhile, the accused reached home and raped her. The accused then threatened to kill the entire family if she told anything to anyone.

According to the minor victim, the accused had been repeatedly sexually assaulting her by intimidation and threats since 14 August 2023. The tragic sequence continued after which he got the minor girl pregnant in November last year following multiple assaults. When the girl came to know that she was pregnant, she informed Shavez but he made her abort the child by giving her abortion pills.

The minor victim complained, “The man also threatened to kill me and my family if I tried to inform the police.” The cops said the accused had allegedly given her hormone-altering tablets to cause termination of pregnancy.

When the mother of the minor victim found out about the assaults and the pregnancy from her daughter, she confronted the accused. According to the family, the accused managed to convince the victim’s family and “married” the minor victim on November 17th, but he refused to take her home.

Later on, when the girl asked him to take her to his home, the accused Alam allegedly physically assaulted her and on 21st January, he gave triple talaq to get rid of her.

According to media reports, the police did not take the matter seriously and instead threatened the minor victim’s family and sent them away. Subsequently, on 30th January 2024, they approached the Deputy Commissioner of Police office but no action was taken on their complaint.

Afterward, the victim’s family lodged a complaint on the women’s helpline following which the police swung into action. On Saturday (2nd March), after taking the statement of the minor victim, the police took the accused Shavez Alam into custody under charges of rape, POCSO, forced abortion, and threatening to kill.