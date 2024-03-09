On Friday (8th March), a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Big Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav for assaulting a YouTuber named Sagar Thakur (popularly known as ‘Maxtern’) in Gurgaon.

Besides Yadav, 10 others were booked by the Sector 53 police in Gurgaon under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

The development was confirmed by police Inspector Rajender Singh. While speaking about the matter, he informed that Elvish Yadav called Sagar Thakur to a shop in Southpoint Mall on Golf Course Road.

Case registered against YouTuber and Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav for assault and threatening to kill, at Gurugram Sector 53 PS. A video has gone viral on social media in which he was allegedly seen beating up a person.



“It was at a shop owned by Yadav’s acquaintance…the moment he came in, he started beating Thakur up…They have been vying with each other on YouTube and their followers would pick on each other on social media. We have collected the footage and an investigation is underway,” informed Inspector Rajender Singh.

Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern had sustained four minor injuries during the incident. Elvish Yadav had conceded that he assaulted the YouTuber in the ‘heat of the moment’ after the latter ‘threatened’ to kill his family.

In his police complaint, Thakur said, “I am a well known content creator specialising in gaming entertainment, actively producing content on YouTube since 2017…I have garnered recognition and accolades in the gaming community for my entertainment-based content. Elvish Yadav is also a content creator and I know him since 2021.”

He emphasised,”Over the last few months, Elvish fan pages spread hate… leaving me distressed. I was asked by Yadav to meet but I thought it would be a verbal discussion.”

“When he came to the store, he and his 8-10 goons, who were drunk, started beating me and using abusive language. Elvish Yadav tried to break my spine so that I would become physically disabled…Elvish Yadav before leaving threatened to kill me and I was almost unconscious,” the YouTuber further added.

In the meantime, a purported video of the assault by Elvish Yadav against Sagar Thakur went viral on social media.