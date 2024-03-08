Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav reportedly sent 8 to 10 men to assault a social media user who mocked him over his pictures with Hinduphobic ‘comedian’ Munawar Faruqui during the ongoing inaugural season of the Indian Street Premier League 2024.

A social media user who goes by the handle @maxtern took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared a video stating that he was assaulted by 8-10 goons purportedly sent by Elvish Yadav. Maxtern also stated that Yadav has also threatened to kill him.

8-10 Elvish’s man vs Maxtern!

Video shubhah daalta kya ladaee hui h ! pic.twitter.com/HsKyrVmREr — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) March 7, 2024

The saga commenced when Maxtern posted a sarcastic video poking fun at Elvish’s camaraderie with comedian Munawar Faruqui during the recent Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) cricket match. In the video, Maxtern teased Elvish and implied he was a hypocrite for associating with Munawar, despite proudly identifying as a ‘Ram bhakt’.

For those unfamiliar, Munawar faced severe criticism in 2020 for ridiculing Lord Ram and Goddess Sita during one of his stand-up performances.

When Maxtern brought attention to this, Elvish replied on X saying, “Bhai tu Delhi hi rehta hai socha yad dila du,” which appeared to be a veiled threat. Additionally, Elvish shared screenshots of messages where the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner suggested meeting him in Gurugram after midnight.

Bhai tu delhi hi rehta hai socha yad dila du https://t.co/wPGlM1waRs — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) March 7, 2024

The X user asserted that they possessed videos documenting the events in Gurugram, including the altercation with Elvish, which they planned to release soon.

Amidst criticism from various right-wing supporters regarding his friendship with Munawar, Elvish turned to his X handle to write a cryptic message without directly addressing anyone.

“Khot nikaalne baithoge, har cheez mein khol nikal jayegi.. pyaar mohabbat se raho aur aage badho,” he shared on his handle.

In response, Munawar also reacted to the post with a heart emoji.