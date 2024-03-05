“For them, family comes first, but for me, the nation comes first”: PM Modi hits back at opposition in Sangareddy

On Tuesday (5th March), Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the “Parivarvadi” opposition over the ‘Parivar’ jibes made against him by RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav. He asserted that the dynastic opposition parties are highly insecure and that they do not allow the youths to move forward in politics.

Speaking at a public rally in Telangana’s Sangareddy, PM Modi said, “…Members of ‘Parivarvadi’ parties open bank accounts outside India to hide their black money, while I help the poor to open Jan Dhan accounts and propel their growth. ‘Parivarvadis’ live in luxurious homes, while I make sure that the poor get to sleep in pucca houses. Unlike them, I have never built a personal residence; instead, my focus is on building secure homes for the poor citizens of our nation. ‘Parivarvadi’ sold India’s resources to uplift their children, while I strive to convert the dreams of your children into reality… 140 crore Indians are my family…”

“They believe in ‘Family First’, and I believe in ‘Nation First’. For them, their family is everything; for me, my country is everything. They sacrifice the Nation for the welfare of their family; I have sacrificed myself for the welfare of the Nation,” PM Modi continued.

Moreover, the prime minister reiterated that 140 crore people of India are his family. “Opposition is raising the issue of my lack of a family. But they forget that the 140 crore citizens are Modi’s family. Every mother, every sister of the country is part of Modi’s family. Every youth, every son, every daughter of the country is part of Modi’s family. Therefore, today, millions of families are saying – ‘Main Hoon Modi Ka Parivar’,” PM Modi said.

Taking to X, PM Modi attacked BRS and Congress saying that these parties lack the vision for developing Telangan. “BRS and Congress lack vision for the development of Telangana. BJP is fully committed to diligently serving the people of the state…” PM Modi wrote.

This comes after the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Yadav while addressing a rally on 3rd March said, “Modi talks about dynastic politics, but what is dynastic politics? You (Modi) should explain why you don’t have children. What can we do if Narendra Modi does not have his own family?”

This, however, backfired on the opposition as people came out in support of PM Modi and started the “Modi Ka Parivar” campaign saying that they are the family members of PM Modi. On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the opposition coalition, INDIA bloc over nepotism and corruption during his address at Adilabad in Telangana.

“The leaders of the INDI alliance, deeply engrossed in corruption, nepotism and appeasement, are becoming nervous. When I question their ‘Parivarvad’, they have started saying that Modi has no family,” the Prime Minister said.