Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the opposition coalition, INDIA bloc over nepotism and corruption during his address at Adilabad in Telangana on Monday.

PM Modi said that the 140 crore people in the country are his family adding that his life is an open book.

“The leaders of the INDI alliance, deeply engrossed in corruption, nepotism and appeasement, are becoming nervous. When I question their ‘Parivarvad’, they have started saying that Modi has no family,” the Prime Minister said.

“My life is an open book, 140 crore people of the country are my family. Today, crores of daughters, mothers and sisters of the country are Modi’s family. Every poor person in the country is my family. Those who have no one, they also belong to Modi and Modi belongs to them. They say ‘Nene Modi Kutumbam’ (I’m Modi family),” he said.

“The countrymen know and understand me very well, keeping track of my every moment. Sometimes when I work till late night and the news is out, lakhs of people from across the country write to me asking me not to work so much, take some rest,” he said. The Prime Minister affirmed to continue his ‘fight’ to fulfil the dreams of the people.

“I live with feelings Mera Bharat, Mera Parivaar. I am living for you, fighting for you and will continue to fight for you, to fulfill your dreams with determination,” he said.

He further highlighted the development initiatives taken up by the central government in the last 10 years of its governance. “To date, over 15 lakh people have sent their suggestions for the Viksit Bharat Action Plan. Over 3,75,000 stakeholders have become active participants in this plan. Also, 3,000+ meetings have been held on the Viksit Bharat vision till now,” he said.

“Around 11 lakh youth from across 1,200 universities have also become part of this journey. And this way, we are moving ahead to build a Viksit Bharat, together!,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi listed the development projects completed in short span of time while criticising those questioning the projects labelling it as ‘election baits’.

“Those labelling the development projects as a ‘Chunavi’ tactic must be given an account of the last 15 days. In the last 15 days, we have inaugurated 2 IITs, 1 IIIT, 3 IIMs, 1 IIS and 5 AIIMS,” he said.

“In the last 15 days, we inaugurated the world’s largest storage scheme for farmers. 18,000 cooperatives were computerised. Over 2000 railway projects have been inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for. Moreover, it was also during the last 15 days only that projects worth over 1.5 lakh crore for the oil and gas sector have been dedicated to the country. The list doesn’t end here. These 15 days have built the Atmanirbhar Bharat!,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated, laid the foundation stone of and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth more than Rs 56,000 crore in Telangana’s Adilabad on Monday.

The multiple projects related to power, rail and road sector have been launched by the Prime Minister today.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, State BJP chief and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundarajan were also present at the event.

“Today the land of Adilabad is witnessing many development trends not only for Telangana but for the entire country. Today I got the opportunity to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of more than 30 development works here. These projects worth more than Rs 56 thousand crore will write a new chapter of development in many states of the country including Telangana,” the Prime Minister said while addressing the gathering.

PM Modi dedicated NTPC’s 800 MW (Unit-2) of Telangana Super Thermal Power Project in Telangana’s Peddapalli and dedicated 660 MW (Unit-2) of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project in Jharkhand’s Chatra. The Prime Minister emphasised the development works taken up for Telangana by the Centre.

“Today, everyone is talking about India’s pace of development. Over the past 10 years, how work gets done has changed in India. Our government has taken special care of Telangana. For us, development means the progress of the marginalised,” he said.

“Telangana is going to complete 10 years of its formation. The Central government is trying its best to fulfil the aspirations that people had back then. We have inaugurated the second unit of NTPC which has a capacity of 800 MW energy generation. This will enhance Telangana’s energy production capabilities and provide solutions for other related issues,” the Prime Minister said.

He also dedicated the Fly Ash Based Light Weight Aggregate Plant at Sipat, Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh; STP Water to Green Hydrogen Plant at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

Further, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of Singrauli Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-III (2×800 MW) in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh; Flue Gas CO2 to 4G Ethanol Plant at Lara, Raigarh in Chhattisgarh; Sea Water to Green Hydrogen plant at Simhadri, Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh; and Fly Ash Based FALG Aggregate Plant at Korba in Chhattisgarh.

“National highways have also been inaugurated today. Enhanced connectivity through railways and highways will further enhance Telangana’s pace of development. It will not only reduce the time taken for travel but also boost the tourism and hospitality sector, thereby increasing employment opportunities in the region,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation of Bundelkhand Saur Urja Limited’s (BSUL’s) 1200 MW Jalaun Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Park in Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh.

He inaugurated three solar power projects of Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) in Jalaun and Kanpur Dehat in Uttar Pradesh and also Naitwar Mori Hydro Power station along with associated transmission line in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi.

PM Modi inaugurated ReNew’s Koppal-Narendra Transmission Scheme for evacuation of 2500 MW power from Renewable Energy. Prime Minister dedicated the newly electrified Ambari – Adilabad – Pimpalkhuti rail line to the nation. He also laid the foundation for two major National Highway projects connecting Telangana with Maharashtra and Telangana with Chhattisgarh through NH-353B and NH-163.

