Thursday, March 28, 2024
HomeNews ReportsFormer IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt sentenced to 20 years in prison by Gujarat Court...
CrimeLawNews Reports
Updated:

Former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt sentenced to 20 years in prison by Gujarat Court in 1996 drug planting case to frame a lawyer

Sumer Singh Rajpurohit, a lawyer from Rajasthan, was falsely accused by the Banaskantha police of possessing 1.5 kg of opium at a hotel in Palanpur in 1996.

OpIndia Staff
File Picture
File Photo
9

Former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt was handed down a 20-year jail sentence on 28th March in connection with the 1996 drug-planting case by a Sessions court in Palanpur, Gujarat’s Banaskantha district. He was awarded the jail term in accordance with NDPS sections 21(c) and 27A (the penalty for supporting illicit traffic and harbouring offenders). Furthermore, he has been fined two lakh rupees.

He was found guilty a day before by Additional Sessions Judge JN Thakkar of violating the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985’s sections 21(c), 27A (punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders), 29 (abetment and criminal conspiracy to commit offence under NDPS Act), and 58 (1) and (2) (vexatious entry, search, seizure, and arrest).

He was already deemed culpable under sections 465 (Forgery), 471 (using forged document), 167 (public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury), 204 (secrets or destroys any document), 343 (wrongful confinement), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intent) of the Indian Penal Code 1860.

Notably, he was apprehended in September 2018 at the Gujarat High Court’s request that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) investigate the case of Sumer Singh Rajpurohit, a lawyer from Rajasthan who was falsely accused by the Banaskantha police of possessing 1.5 kg of opium at a hotel in Palanpur in 1996. The counsel, a resident of Pali, was arrested in the matter.

The drugs were planted in a Palanpur hotel room as part of a “well-planned conspiracy” to get a property vacated in Rajasthan’s Pali district. Sanjiv Bhatt was the district superintendent of police during that time and IB Vyas, an inspector from Palanpur’s local crime branch was also named as a co-accused in the case. The latter turned into an approver in 2021.

The prosecution’s case was that Bhatt and the other perpetrators planned to exploit the NDPS Act to frame the attorney. An appeal filed by him last August 2023 sought a transfer of his trial in the 1996 drug-planting case to a court in the Banaskantha district. However, the Gujarat High Court denied the plea.

The drug planting case was shelved for almost two decades, from 1996 to 2018, when the Gujarat High Court ordered in April 2018 that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) made up of Gujarat CID (Criminal Investigation Department) officials look into a false complaint accusing Sanjiv Bhatt and others of falsely implicating the lawyer. In September 2018, he was arrested in connection with the case, 22 years after the incident.

At present, Sanjiv Bhatt who was removed from the force in 2015 is already incarcerated for life in a case involving custodial torture and death. The former IPS officer has been convicted twice in two criminal cases. In 2019, he was given a life term in jail for a 1990s custodial death in Jamnagar. His petition against the trial court’s ruling was denied by the Gujarat High Court in January, which maintained the conviction in the case.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA arrests co-conspirator Muzammil Shareef who had provided logistic support for the terror attack

OpIndia Staff -

‘I’m in courtroom, nothing happened like this’: Journalist punctures Aaptard’s claim that Kejriwal silenced both the Judge and ASG in the courtroom

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Hina Ali leaves Islam and adopts Hinduism, was distressed about Badaun murder case and changed her name to Sangeeta after the mother of...

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Delhi L-G VK Saxena directs police chief to probe Congress leader Supriya Shrinate’s derogatory comments against Kangana Ranaut

ANI -

‘Your women will be raped, you’ll be killed’: Hindu family threatened by Muslim mob over land issue in Maharashtra’s Sangli, 9 booked and 2...

Siddhi Somani -

‘Completely unacceptable, mutual respect foundation of international relationships’: India strongly objects to US remark on Kejriwal’s arrest

ANI -

Arvind Kejriwal turns courtroom into a saas-bahut soap, asks ASG for ‘ashirvaad’, says ED is trying to ‘crush’ AAP: Here is how the drama...

OpIndia Staff -

Hyderabad: Cops nab Ali, four others for assaulting a man who was with his burqa-clad wife and their child over an alleged interfaith relationship

OpIndia Staff -

“To browbeat and bully others is vintage Congress culture”: PM Modi responds to letter by prominent lawyers to CJI over attempts to undermine the...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Hindus voted for Congress hoping their miseries would end’: BJP’s T Raja Singh under house arrest; was going to meet Hindus attacked by Muslim...

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com